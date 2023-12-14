In the stormy waters of the japanese role playing gamesthe Granblue Fantasy franchise is highly revered in the land of the rising sun (it was born as an RPG for mobile phones), to the point that it received a kind of spin-off in the form of a fighting game, back in 2020. Now, Arc System Works y Cygames they are back at it with this one Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising para PS4, PS5 y PC.

What they bring us now is a sequel or augmented edition, however you prefer to see it. Although the audiovisual and playable base is very similar, the story has been greatly expanded and some modalities have been added so that any type of player is tempted to participate.

The analysis of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising for PS4, PS5 and PC at Hobby Consolas:

Gameplay and gameplay of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

Before launching into the dynamics of the game, we must understand that, plot-wise, The game compiles everything that happened in Granblue Fantasy Versus and covers events far beyondso we have a very satisfactory number of fighters: 28plus those that will arrive separately (and paid, of course), via DLC.

The combat system is identical to the 2020 game and it is reminiscent of what Arc System Works has accustomed us to, but it is more comfortable and accessible than, for example, Guilty Gear or Dragon Ball FighterZ.

In this case, each fighter has 3 attack intensity buttons plus another special button (the usual), but Thanks to the R1 button we can launch our most powerful blows. Depending on the direction we press next to R1, one attack or another will be launched. It can also be done in a traditional “quarter moon and button” style, but it is certainly more comfortable that way.

In addition to the trigger and direction, we can press the triangle or circle buttons to trigger more powerful versions of those same blows.

When our power bar is filled by giving or receiving punches, we can press L1+R1 to execute an Arcane, a particularly destructive move that takes a quarter of the opponent's health and, as is tradition, gives rise to super-impactful cutscenes. If we execute it when we have low health (in that case, press L1+R1), it will be a definitive version, even more brutal.

Broadly speaking, it is not necessary to know much more about the dynamics of the fight, although Arc System Works, true to its style, ensures that each fighter has a very particular way of fighting. There are those that set traps on the stage, those that generate “copies of themselves”, those that rely more on projectiles… It is very easy to jump into playing, but delving into each fighter has its reward.

Choose your destination

The catalog of game options includes a comprehensive practical way so that we can see each of the nuances of the combat. There is also a Versus local so that we can practice against a friend or the CPU and a huge repertoire of illustrations or melodies to unlock.

If you want an experience Arcade, there is that modality, with 7 combats (the last against Beelzebub, the final boss), in which we can choose the difficulty for each of the rounds.

Within the offline modes, the most striking thing is, on the one hand, the Digital Diorama modein which we can place the characters, assign them poses, rotate them, change the scenery… It has no more use than taking some cool photos, but it really stings our collecting nature to spend earned (in-game) money on new weapons, colors, etc. for this mode.

Definitely, the offline star is the Story mode, which follows in the footsteps of 2020's Versus. Distributed by chapters, it tells the story of Gran and his allies while a dimensional gap seems to turn their mythological world upside down.

The story is divided into three main parts. The first of them condenses the events of Versus, while the other two are much more complicated and narrate new events.

In any case, and although the experience has greatly expanded, the mode is still somewhat tedious. On the one hand, we can have purely narrative episodes, in which we see the animated silhouettes of the characters talking, in a visually novel way. Other episodes are a kind of beat 'em up in which we hit lots of soldiers, sometimes with specific combinations of blows.

These duels are somewhat crude and serve purely to practice attacks, but at a playable level they are not at all exciting.

The best are the duels against final bosses, who will sometimes be selectable characters in the rest of the modes and sometimes will be unique beings, with attacks capable of filling three quarters of the screen. In these duels we will have to pay close attention to their patterns and design very precise strategies to attack or dodge, like in a full-fledged RPG.

In fact, Story mode uses many elements of the RPG genre, such as level increases, assignment of support characters (only in certain battles) or items that help us during the fight, such as temporary increases in our attack or even healing and resurrections. It's a good idea that gives life to those fights.

But not everything is designed for a player and the online aspect wants to stay on the crest of the wave of the genre.

Believe in victory!

Apart from single combats, whether informal or ranked, we can enter a huge lobby, where you can see big-headed avatars of other userschallenge them to combat, participate in mini-games such as grappling machines and casual soccer matches, and explore alternative routes.

Remember what was seen in Dragon Ball FighterZbut in an even larger environment and very oriented so that we see the fights of others, observe them and choose the rival well.

On the other hand, there are a series of online tests that have nothing to do with fighting and rather They remind you of a Yellow Humor-style gymkhana.

With the avatar we choose, we must overcome a circuit full of moving traps, bouncers and ravines, to be the first to reach the finish line. He's a nice extra, although the control is a bit rough. Surely you will try it a couple of times and it will be over, although we understand that the Japanese public is more akin to this type of comic tests.

Is Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising difficult?

Following the recent trend of fighting games, Rising has many levels of difficulty that adapt to what we want to experiencedespite the fact that it has up to 4 difficulty levels above normal, within the arcade mode: difficult, arduous, extreme and infernal.

Actually, if you are veterans of fighting games, It will be interesting to aim for extreme difficulty, because the rest is somewhat easier than in other games. The normal level is passed very successfully even in the case of the final boss.

Story mode also has fairly easy challenges, although some final bosses are much more nuanced and will make you think more strategically.

In any case, The highly adaptable control scheme means anyone can get the hang of combat, which makes it one of the most accessible fighting games in recent times. In the online panorama it will depend on the “pros” that you find through matchmaking, of course…

Price and available platforms

The game It is released for PS4, PS5 and PC in two different modes. On the one hand, we have the standard edition, which costs about 50 euros. On the other hand, the Deluxe, which also includes 4 color variants for the fighters, 3 weapon skins for each one and the season pass with 6 more characters, among other small digital extras. It costs 75 euros.

For now, there appears to be no physical edition of the game, although there was one for the previous Versus. Let's see if over time…

Better and bigger, but it lacks “something” to stand out

We acknowledge that, when we had to undertake this analysis, we did not have high expectations, but it is true that Arc System Works already has a lot of callousness and that shows in some fights that are a total spectacle. The control is comfortable and fluid, the online duels work without jams and, above all, the audiovisual section is colossal.

The character design is pure Japanese fantasy, its animations are elegant and detailed and the attacks are more powerful, in which the camera goes crazy with close-ups and rotations, They leave our mouths open the first time we see them.

The music is also forceful, although it is more epic. that because of the cane and the voices in japanese (with very careful Spanish subtitles) they are very nice. The characters will have different conversations depending on their opponent, for example.

In that sense, It is a game that you always want to play a little game.but what It lacks an “I don't know what” to place it among the essentials of the genre. Perhaps it is that, being based on a franchise better known in Japan, it makes too much use of a lore that we are not used to and is not as interesting.

Or perhaps it is that the formula is already seen. In fact, Arc System Works itself already did something similar (adapt an RPG into a fighting game) with DNF Duel and at the playable level there is nothing that the competition does not equal or surpass.

In any case, everything it presents is well done, with more than a flash of brilliance, so you won't regret it if you get it.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is a remarkable fighting gameperhaps thought especially for those who want to start (or return to the ring after a few years) in the fighting genre, thanks to a very gradual and satisfying experience of difficulty. If you like that as much as you like gorgeous boys and girls and top models fighting with bladed weapons, here's a winning battle for you.