For the series “sometimes they come back”, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is back on the scene(almost) ready to transport us to a world of floating islands, alone or in the company of three friends.

Developer / Publisher: Cygames / Cygames Prezzo: 59.99 euro Location: Texts in Italian Multiplayer: 1-4 players GO: 12 Available on: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (Steam) Launch date: February 1, 2024

You think about Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and you notice how time passes. It was way back in 2016 when you heard about this title for the first time, developed by Cygames in collaboration with Platinum Games. You were intrigued by the project, you couldn’t wait to grab the pad and get into the heart of the action… but that wasn’t the case.

Without giving up, you waited, you endured the abandonment of Platinum Games and you saw the days tick by on the calendar. Now we are in 2023 and you finally have a date: February 1, 2024. And you can safely say that. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is there, it exists. You know it, because you saw it first-hand at a presentation event organized by the development team in London.

TWO SIDES OF THE SAME MEDAL: HERE IS GRANBLUE RELINK



My adventure in Granblue Fantasy: Relink started rather slowly, with an initial part dedicated to observing the game environment. Before immersing myself in any type of combat I wandered around aimlessly, both to take a look at the technical sector and to check some structural elements. The first note, certainly not new but a confirmation of what was already known, is that the development team decided not to adopt an open world structure. At the base of the game we find a succession of missions in “closed” environments that follows a well-defined pacepunctuated by the inevitable tons of interlude sequences that carry forward a plot which, in the first three chapters (the ones I dealt with) seems to follow already widely tested patterns, in which apparently desperate situations and appearances of enemies that dominate they have a power that is difficult, if not impossible, to contain.

Once I got through the videos – overall convincing in terms of aesthetics – I found myself catapulted into linear settings, with guided paths that lead to the objectives without offering any type of deviation; although there are also some slightly more airy areas, the exploratory component is reduced to a minimum and noneor, not even the most careless or incapable of orienting gamer will ever run the risk of getting lost or feeling disoriented. All things considered, those who, like myself, tend to “fiddle around” beating every square centimeter of earth in search of the smallest and most insignificant secret, will find little meat to bite into.

At the base of the game we find a succession of missions in “closed” environments that follows a well-defined pace

In combat, Granblue Fantasy: Relink starts with a narrow track, implementing rather simple game mechanics, with a system that uses a combination of a couple of keys (Triangle and Square on Sony consoles) to manage basic attacks, which are alongside the parry, the jump, the dodge, a series of rechargeable special moves and a counter which, once reached 100%, allows you to perform particularly powerful attacks that can be combined with your party mates. Despite some confusion, however manageable without any particular worries, and quite spectacular on a graphic level, I must admit that all the fights I faced in the portion of the main adventure made available to me didn’t particularly excite me. The battles were all characterized by an all-too-predictable pace, without any sensational flashes, and I moved from enemy to enemy without ever having the sensation of actually finding myself in danger.



Better, definitely better, were the impressions derived from a multiplayer session, which led me to face a series of missions in which I was joined by three colleagues. The greater quality, and the consequent raising of the entertainment bar, is in this case attributable to a double factor. First, the indisputable extra edge that has always characterized any type of experience that sees multiple players collaborate; although the CPU behaves quite convincingly in single player, and never falls into the extremes of “I do everything” or “I stand still and take a beating”, It is by bringing the human factor into play that the situation becomes infinitely more engaging and that synergies can be created and combined tactics can be studied that make it possible to make the most of the characteristics of the individual characters.. Second, the improvements in the equipment and skills in my possession (the built for co-op challenges was decidedly more advanced in level than the initial one) allowed greater freedom of approach and a more marked specialization in particular areas such as the execution of close attacks, striking from a distance or acting as defensive support.

Even the endgame missionswhich were shown in the form of a long fight with a gigantic monster faced by a couple of developers, they proposed several flashes of quality, and they confirmed how the variety of skills present and the notable differences in the aptitudes of the individual characters can give rise to rather interesting combinations. What we need to understand at this point, and to do so we will have to wait until we have a definitive version, is how long it will be before the ugly duckling we are faced with in the initial stages turns into a swan. Only by progressing well beyond the third chapter will we be able to understand whether the main story will act as a mere aperitif for what is intended to be the real gaming experience, which will open up in all its possibilities only once the credits have been seen, or whether it’s a simple case of a delayed start, which takes a few hours before shifting into high gear and offering a demanding and engaging challenge.

The clashes were all characterized by an all too predictable pace, without sensational flashes

Speaking of the challenge factor, another aspect confirmed by my test is the development team’s desire to focus heavily on the concept of accessibility, proposing two different modes designed specifically for those who are not particularly familiar with the genre or for those who want to enjoy the story without the slightest effort. The Assist Mode activates a series of aids that allow you to configure the commands so that the combos can be executed by pressing a single button, with automatic blocking, dashing and use of heals, while the Full-Assist Mode “takes into hand the pad” and transforms the player into a real spectator, who can easily follow the flow of events and the narrative by simply moving his character on the screen.

SEE YOU IN A COUPLE OF MONTHS, EVEN LESS…

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is definitely a title with potentialbut to fully evaluate its goodness it will be necessary to wait for a version that allows you to delve into both the narrative and structural sectors.

The approximately three hours made available to me nevertheless provided some interesting food for thought, highlighting a strong multiplayer nature and a main story with a “user friendly” soul, which seems designed to meet a huge segment of gamers. At this point, to understand what the true nature of the Cygames title will be, we just have to wait until February 1st, the day on which the PlayStation 4 version is scheduled to be released, PlayStation 5 e PC (Steam).

Previous article

Outer Wilds: Phenomenal Cosmic Powers in a Tiny Living Space – Special