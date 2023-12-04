A GR Yaris with 291 hp: that doesn’t sound bad, partly thanks to the Milttek sports exhaust.

The Toyota GR Yaris is the nicest car in its class. Now that is not very difficult to argue, because there is not much else. The Seat Ibiza Cupra, Opel Corsa OPC, Skoda Fabia RS, Peugeot 208 GTI, Ford Fiesta ST and Jan Smit’s mother’s crockery: everything is gone.

There is also a Volkswagen Polo GTI (but it is really very expensive) and the Mini Cooper S. So it makes sense that you go for a GR Yaris. In Europe it is a little more difficult to shop for upgrades and tuning items for Japanese cars. Of course you can order a huge amount of goodies from Australia, the United States and of course Japan.

Giacuzzo

Another option is to drop by Giacuzzo. That is a German tuner that deals with the more interesting cars from Asia. Whether it’s South Korea (like this cool Kia Proceed GT) or Japan, they don’t care.

This copy was on the Borbet stand, so logically the rims have been adjusted. On the left you see a different set than on the right. Whether you consider it an upgrade is mainly a matter of taste.

They are relatively large rims that are cast, so not the lightest possible items. While on the GR Yaris in Europe you simply get forged BBS patties if you choose the Performance version (everyone does that, right?).

GR Yaris met 291 pk

The stance is completed with a KW coilover set. Finally, some extra power has been extracted from the 1.6 three-cylinder by means of an external power box from Racechip. There are two options. The Racechip ‘RS’ provides a power increase of 25 hp and 61 Nm.

Then you have 286 hp and 421 Nm. If you want more, that is also possible: you have to choose the ‘GTS Black’. Then you have a total of 291 hp and 433 Nm. The car is also equipped with a Milltek exhaust for a better sound. By the way, Giacuzzo can also rewrite the ECU, then you go to 300 hp.

Like many other modified cars, this GR Yaris with 291 hp will shine at the Essen Motor Show 2023, which is open until next Sunday.

This article GR Yaris with 291 hp is a wonderful bomb first appeared on Ruetir.