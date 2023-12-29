Confindustria, the race for president. Gozzi doesn't close but raises an alarm

Among the names that circulate most insistently for the presidency of Confindustria there is also that of Antonio Gozzipresident of Federacciai e di Duferco. However, the manager seems to have rather clear ideas on the subject. “We are not running for president of Confindustria – Gozzi tells Repubblica – e personal ambitions count for nothing. What matters is bring industry back to the center of European policies. The situation in which they find themselves steelworks European ones, especially with an integral cycle, is very difficult if we analyze the global context and this impacts the entire user chain, from construction to cars and the white goods industry. The EU Commission – Gozzi continues – failed to grasp the strong opening of the president Bidenthat has abolished Trump's tariffs and opened negotiations on a protected trade area, involving the United States, Canada, Mexico, but also Japan and Korea, as well as Europe”.

“But the condition requested by the Americans – continues Gozzi to Repubblica – is protect the border areaimposing a 25% duty on steel coming from abroad, especially towards those countries that practice unfair trade. This condition was not shared by the EU, more devoted to free trade and considers duties not compatible with WTO rules. But in my opinion it is a short-sighted stance.” And, Gozzi continues, “no one in Brussels has done even the slightest analysis of costs and benefits to understand whether strong investments in decarbonisation would have been economically sustainable for integral cycle steel companies”. In this context, “as a European business system we must demand – highlights Gozzi – an analysis of future industrial policy. Europe risks deindustrialization with serious repercussions on employment and GDP”.

