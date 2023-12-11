The Goya nominations are here and although the vast majority of the nominees can be seen in cinemas, there are a few that have already reached streaming platforms or are about to do so. We are going to review all the nominations in full and we will tell you where you can see each of them before the delivery on February 10 in Valladolid.

20,000 species of bees

One of the Spanish films of the season and, with its fifteen nominations, this year’s favorite for the Goya, and which proposes a vision of rural cinema and gender identity that is absolutely different from the usual. We will see the search for identity of a trans girl (magnificent Sofía Otero) who made history in Berlin by becoming the second youngest actress to win the Silver Bear for best performance.

Nominated for Best Film, Best New Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress (two), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and hairdressing, Best production direction, Best special effects, Best sound

can you see her in Movistar Plus+

Creature

For a limited time you can see on Filmin one of the films proposed for the Goya for Best Film, and one of the most unique: it is a curious exploration of female desire with a very particular atmosphere and which tells us how a woman who has just moved To a new house he realizes that he has lost sexual desire and appetite. To solve it she will have to revisit her experiences from her childhood and adolescence.

Nominated for Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actress,

can you see her not the Film

Matter

Álvaro Gago’s first film, based on a previous short, is an interpretive recital by María Vázquez giving life to Ramona, a forty-year-old woman who lives in a complicated work and personal context in a town on the Galician coast. She is the only support for her daughter, but one day she gets the opportunity to live her own life and Ramona has to rethink her goals.

Nominated for Best New Director and Best Actress

You can see it in Movistar Plus+

I’m loving you madly

The director of the series ‘Faggot Lost’ is now embarking on a protest film about the beginnings of the LGTBIQ+ movements in Andalusia, in the repressive Spain of 1977, in the midst of the fight for the repeal of the Social Dangerousness Law and for sexual amnesty . All of this through the eyes of a teenager and his mother, who will have to learn to leave his prejudices behind.

Nominated for Best New Director, Best New Actor (two), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song

You can see it in Movistar Plus+

Upon Entry

A pleasant surprise that goes beyond the limits usually defined by Spanish cinema, in a tiny suspense film that does not lose sight of two characters, a young couple who move to live in the United States, but when they arrive in the area Airport immigration officers are sent to an inspection room to undergo aggressive interrogation.

Nominated for Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best New Direction

You can see it in of the movie y Movistar Plus+

Under therapy

Gerardo Herrero directs this mix of comedy and drama with a group of characters locked in a room telling each other their most unspeakable secrets, and which benefits from an extraordinary cast, including Malena Alterio, Eva Ugarte, Alexandra Jiménez, Juan Carlos Vellido and Fele Martínez. .

A not so simple life

The midlife crisis is the thematic core of this dramatic comedy in which a man reaches the point in his life where it seems that he will not achieve his dreams, immersed in an adult life without any incentive, neither with his children, nor with your job or with your partner. But when he meets a third person who makes him see things differently, his world begins to change.

Mummies

The rhythm and humor of the ‘Tadeo Jones’ films is replicated in this animated film shared by part of its team and which was measured at the box office with ‘Quantumania’ at the box office, reaching number one. In it we will discover the secret city of the mummies, where they live long after their death, and which is about to be discovered by an ambitious archaeologist.

Nominated for Best Animated Film

You can see it in Movistar Plus+

Hanna and the monsters

A totally family-oriented film in which a girl who loves monsters travels to the place where they live: Monsterville. There she discovers that they are afraid of humans, to such an extent that some want to use her to permanently seal all types of contact with the outside world. Even if the girl is stuck with them forever.

Nominated for Best Animated Film

You can see it in of the movie

With you, with you and without me

The director and protagonist of this documentary has filmed her entire life, including four love relationships that marked her, from the ages of 18 to 38. Combining reality and animation, the film portrays not only the protagonist’s journey, always in the foreground, but the evolution of the role of women in modern society.

Nominated for Best Documentary

You can see it in of the movie

The Antares Paradox

This small and unique science fiction film, enclosed in a single space and with a single protagonist, investigates the possibilities of life in outer space with a thriller rhythm. It is the first film by Luis Tinoco, a special effects technician who won the Oscar for his work on ‘Interstellar’.

Nominated for Best Original Music

You can see it in of the movie

Safe Place





This is one of the European films in competition, which comes from Croatia and delves into a terribly dramatic story. Analyzes the consequences of a suicide attempt in a family made up of two brothers and a mother. A production that analyzes without any type of restrictions the issue of mental health and its consequences.

Nominated for Best European Film

You can see it in of the movie

The eight mountains

The other European production that can be found streaming comes from Italy, and tells an exciting story of male friendship: that of Pietro and Bruno, who have known each other, surrounded by the Alps, since they were children. Each one will develop a personal life on their own, but as time goes by they realize how important it is to have each other as the years go by.

Nominated for Best European Film

You can see it in of the movie

Fishbowl

Finally, we come to the category of Best Ibero-American Film, where we have a couple of contributions. This Puerto Rican production is a drama with a strong political charge in which a young woman who knows that she has little time left decides to reunite with friends and family. These continue to combat the pollution left by the US Navy after six decades of military practices.

Nominated for Best Ibero-American Film

You can see it in of the movie

