When our mobile device lights up its screen to warn us of a new notification, regardless of the application that originates it, we overlook a key aspect: all of them travel through the servers of both Google and Apple, depending on the operating system with which we work. Apparently, these notifications serve to alert us or give us information about a specific topic and do not usually have greater relevance.

However, in a letter to the United States Department of Justice, Senator Ron Wyden stated that the notifications that ordinary consumers receive on our mobile devices can be used by governments around the world to collect information of any kind. He further stated that both companies are in a “unique position to facilitate government surveillance of how users use particular applications.”

Apple and Google will detail the requests

The statements made by Wyden have not been ignored by the companies mentioned. In fact, Apple has stated that they did not warn about the situation at any previous time, since “the federal government (…) prohibited the sharing of any information. Now that this method has been made public, we are updating our transparency reports to detail these types of requests.”

For its part, Google also wanted to get out of the way by stating that it shares Wyden’s “commitment to keeping users informed about these requests.” For its part, the United States Department of Justice has not commented anything about the notifications that users received on their mobile phones, as well as possible impediments or prohibitions that they had imposed on companies so that they could not mention anything on this topic.

No specific data

Although, at the moment, no specific data has been revealed in this regard. But it has been exposed that different government agencies have repeatedly asked Google and Apple for metadata derived from push notifications that would allow anonymous users to be linked to possible messaging applications, with the aim of being able to unmask certain cybercriminals or, at least, their behaviors. inappropriate. However, at no time has it been revealed which countries have undertaken this type of policy, despite having stated that they would be democracies considered allies by the United States.

Although users do not usually give much importance to the notifications we receive on our terminals, the reality is that different experts have been addressing the complexity of maintaining their privacy for some time if we take into account that, by obligation, they must go through the servers of the two companies that have been the subject of this article. It remains to be seen if in the future we know more details about this, both from the government sources themselves and from the two technology companies involved in the case.