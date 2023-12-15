Suara.com – Deputy Regent (Wabup) of Gorontalo Hendra Hemeto could not control his anger at the inauguration ceremony of a number of echelon III officials within the Gorontalo Regency Government, Thursday (14/12/2023).

As a result, the inauguration was postponed due to chaos which went viral on a number of social media.

Hendra himself expressed his disappointment because he was not involved in formulating the process for appointing officials in Gorontalo Regency.

“Never mind coordination, invitations were even sent later when the activities were about to start,” said Hendra when interviewed by a number of media crew as reported by Gopos.id-jaringan Suara.com.

He then expressed his anger at Gorontalo Regent Nelson Pomalingo, who he said was running the government without bureaucratic ethical guidelines.

Even during his period as Deputy Regent of Gorontalo, Hendar felt that Nelson Pomalingo neglected his role as a representative in the Gorontalo Regency government structure.

“In government there is one package, the regent and the deputy regent. So far, Nelson has ignored the existence of the Deputy Regent,” he said.

Hendra himself admitted that he did not question the individuals who were appointed as officials. But he emphasized that he did not accept the actions taken by Nelson Pomalingo.

Crazy Department

Apart from that, he also highlighted the actions of a number of officials within the Gorontalo Regency Government who he called crazy about their positions. Thus, a number of officials do not understand bureaucratic ethics.

“This is a recurring incident. So what happened today is an accumulation of previous events. Remember, NDH exists because I am also in it, not just Nelson,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Gorontalo Regency Personnel and Human Resources Development Agency (BKPSDM) Jufri Damima denied the accusations by the Deputy Regent of Gorontalo Hendra Hemeto.

He stated that the process of appointing and dismissing officials is the authority of the Personnel Development Officer (PPK), in this case the Regent of Gorontalo and the Performance Assessment Team, namely the Regional Secretary.

“PPK is an official who is given the authority to appoint and dismiss officials,” he said.

“So what is the Deputy Regent's complaint about not being involved, I emphasize that it is the absolute authority of the PPK, in this case the Regent of Gorontalo,” he said.