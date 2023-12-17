For a long time, one of the cloud services offered by Google was unlimited storage. It wasn't cheap and was only aimed at corporate account customers, but it was an option for people (or companies) who were willing to pay a lot of money in exchange for forgetting about limitations.

Google has been gradually eliminating this plan for a year or so, which is frustrating in itself: if they had known that it would not continue, perhaps many customers would have looked for an alternative so as not to have to face such a headache. such as relocating your files.

What some of these users could not expect is that the situation was going to get much worse.

Unlimited until Google wants

This is the case of people like Tim Burke, an independent American journalist who had one of these accounts to host his large number of video files. This summer, in July, Google sent him the email telling him that his occupied space exceeded the new storage limit, but that he had a two-month grace period. After that moment, his account would enter reading mode: he could continue accessing his data, but not upload new files until he reduced the space used.

This might not be much of a problem, beyond an inconvenience, but it became a major setback when another email arrived from Google this month: You have seven days to take all your files before your account is terminated and your files deleted with no way to recover them.

This is a problem, and even more so considering that Burke has almost 250 TB of space. In seven days he has to find and buy enough storage devices that he can fit everything on, but You also have to manage to download those 250 TB, something you may not have time to doand even more so taking into account that this entails a manual process of connecting and disconnecting storage units, and dragging the files that are downloaded to them.

In case anyone is wondering if Burke had backups, yes, he did: Google was his backup. His local storage drives contain those files, but they are in the hands of the FBI, which has already communicated that it will not return them to him.

Burke's case with the FBI taking his devices is an extreme case, but it is easily interchangeable for those of us who are not exposed to that type of problem: a fire, a bad accident or a simple misplacement is enough for us to be left without them and have to entrust ourselves to the copies we have in the cloud. Whoever has them.

But it seems increasingly clear that entrusting yourself solely to the cloud is reckless, and it's not just the users' fault. Google's move does not seem logical. Why promise unlimited storage and then cut it off and also leave someone who will hardly be able to save everything in a compromised situation?

There is no need to go to these types of cases. We recently learned thanks to a news story from The New York Times that also talks about how exposed we are to losing all our content in the most stupid way. In that case, a woman received a notification from YouTube informing her that her channel had been deleted, something she did not give importance to because she did not even use YouTube, much less to publish content. The problem was that her entire Google account had been deleted, including content and access to her email or her photo gallery.

The reason had to do with one of his young children, who had taken his tablet to watch videos on YouTube and, in his innocence, recorded a video of his butt that ended up uploaded to the platform. Google's algorithm detected it as a possible case of child abuse and the account closure was automatic. The woman was left unable to use her email, where she received her work schedules, among other things, and she lost her entire collection of images.

Google's algorithm is necessary and did its job well, but perhaps the automatic measure was too harsh, since there was not even a blocked access time for the affected person to give an explanation or demonstrate their version, they simply proceeded to the elimination. Consequences of blindly trusting the cloud.

Something not the same, although similar, to what happened in 2020, when Google Photos, after five years of promising unlimited and free image storage, showed the way to checkout. It is as logical that a cloud storage service wants to charge for its product as it is illogical that a company would propose something like this free indefinitely and then give a headache to millions of users. Or the move that Dropbox made a few months ago. Or the sudden limitations that Drive placed, complicating some users along the way.

Also similar, although in this case it is different, to what happened with Amazon Drive. Of course, in this case Amazon did not change its mind about monetization and simply decided to abandon the service. And giving a year and a half notice.

Featured image |

In Xataka | The European Union wants to dominate the AI ​​revolution with regulation. For experts it is a bad idea.