Nowadays we store anything on our mobile phone, and among all those things there is personal information that we would not like other people to see.

The same can happen with applications that we would like to hide from our Android device, and luckily some customization layers like Samsung's include a secure folder.

But this could change with Android 15since the latest beta version Android 14 seems to confirm the existence of a kind of private space in which users will be able to store applications that they do not want to be visible to others.

According to Android Police, to access this “Private Space”, you will have to go to operating system settings, then “security and privacy” and click on the new private space option.

Android Police

The Private Space setup process will create a new Android profile that is linked to the primary user.

On the other hand, the notifications received by applications that are in Private Space they will not appear.

Apps within this private section will be accessible through a separate tab within the app area. Those at Mountain View are testing the ability to access this private space by searching exactly for “Private Space” in the launcher's search bar.

Be that as it may, it could be one of the star features of Android 15 when it begins to be released in September of next year, and with this Android users could have Samsung's beloved secure folder function on any device.