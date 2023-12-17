We are in the middle of Christmas, and with it the compulsive shopping, the nerves to know if that gift we have been asked for is going to arrive in time for Christmas Day or for Three Kings Day and, ultimately, that stress that does not usually happen at other times. of the year.

Google knows this very well, and has included up to three new features that you can take advantage of for your Christmas shopping.

One of these features More information regarding package tracking in Gmail.

Gmail will now automatically bring your package tracking emails to the top if it receives any type of change, such as a change in the delivery date.

On the other hand, also in Gmail, Google will show you a direct link to the return policy in the email confirming that you have received a package or product.

This way, if you receive a package this Christmas and want to return it, you Google It will do the work for you, and in that same confirmation email it will automatically enable a link to the product return page of said business.

Finally, the other functionality is in Google search, since a new filter will appear which will allow us to search for products that arrive before December 24 or before Three Kings Day.

This way, if we want to buy a particular product, we can filter it through the Google search engine so that only products that will arrive before the key dates of this Christmas are shown.

Unfortunately, all of these features are only available in the United States, and it remains to be seen if before Christmas they could also reach the rest of the countries.