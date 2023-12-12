The world of streaming is increasingly competitive and the different companies that broadcast movie and series content must reinvent themselves and add more programming to remain on top. But there are also certain profit losses or changes in company policy that result in the removal of some of your applications. It is the case of Google Play Movieswhich will close as of January 2024. So where can purchased movies be seen?

Google is implementing a series of changes in recent days and one of these modifications directly affects its movie rental and purchase service, which will be completely suspended in mid-January 2024. Google Play Movies is about a low-demand streaming service operated by Google which offers a selection of audiovisual content to buy or rent.

But of course, right now there will be users who have purchased movies from the Google store, so sooner or later they will no longer be able to view them on their website. So,What alternatives has Google put? on the table to be able to continue enjoying your service?

Google Play Movies and TV will disappear from Android TV

Google Play Movies and TV will not be available starting January 17, 2024 for Android TV devices or on the official Google Play store website. This is how the technology company itself has described it through its blog in a statement addressed to users who buy and rent movies on these platforms.

In fact, in June 2021 the Google Play Movies application had already been removed from other devices, such as Smart TV and Roku.

“We’re making some changes to simplify the way you buy new movies or access movies and TV shows you’ve purchased through Google,” he said. Ward HarmonHead of Product Operations at Google TV.

How to access Google movies from now on?

However, Google has commented that previously purchased movies, including active rentals, can continue to be watched in its application from other well-known platforms, such as YouTube. Here’s how to do it:

From televisions with Android TV: Starting January 17, 2024, the Buy tab will be added to view previously purchased titles, as well as rent new movies on Android TV. All of these titles can be found in the Your Library section included in the Store tab. In cable boxes or decoders with Android TV operating system: Starting January 17, 2024, the YouTube application will be the alternative to view purchased titles and rent new movies. It can be accessed on the YouTube website corresponding to the Movies section. From a web browser: Starting January 17, 2024, the Google Play Movies web browser will no longer be accessible, therefore only the YouTube application will be available to watch the entire repertoire of movies purchased and rented on the Google service.

For more information, you can visit the Android TV Help Center, the Google TV Help Center, or the YouTube Help Center to access all your purchases and answer any questions you may have.