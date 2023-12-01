The world of streaming is on fire and companies have gotten to work to end the year in style. With the aim of livening up our free time, Google has begun to introduce new free channels on its streaming service, Google TV, thus increasing its television offering. Therefore, if you have a mobile phone with Android operating system and you want to benefit from this product, we will explain the entire list of channels that Google has made available to you.
A few months ago, Google announced the launch of the introduction of up to 800 television channels live on Google TV, although it will first take place in the United States. Little by little, new additions to other territories, such as Europe, are coming to the fore. And the best of all is that all these channels are integrated into the platform itself from other applications without having to install them.
The Google TV grid
Google TV is a television service integrated into Smart TVs and streaming devices with Google TV so you can enjoy the content of all the applications combined on a single platform. That is to say, everything is in one place and you can bring together your favorite streaming apps without having to jump from one to another. Of course, you must have the corresponding device to run the application, such as Chromecast For example.
You can include platforms such as Netflix, Diseny+, Prime Video, YouTube, etc., and access other types of applications that include live channels, such as Pluto TVwhich has been running since the end of 2021. In addition, Google TV also has a television service called “Live”, which runs on the home screen and provides numerous content from large international networks, such as news and sports. the famous NBC or the large number of movies and series broadcast on The Roku Channel.
New channels on Google TV
Google TV has updated the complete list of its own channels, in such a way that it has managed to tune more than 10 new free TV channels. However, as we said at the beginning, these channels will initially be available in North America, so they will reach other territories in the coming months, although on a date yet to be determined. For now, in Spain we can enjoy the free channels of Pluto TV or The Roku Channel, among others, waiting for the arrival of the following list:
AccuWeather
America’s Test Kitchen
Anger Management
Antiques Roadshow
Are We There Yet
At Home with Family Handyman
Baywatch
BBC Earth
BBC Food
BBC Home & Garden
beIN SPORTS XTRA
Billiard TV
Bounce XL
BritBox Mysteries
Cheddar News
Cine Romántico
Circle
Classic Doctor Who
Court TV
Dateline 24/7
Deal or No Deal
Demand Africa
Divorce Court
DOCUMENTARY+
Dry Bar Comedy
DUST
Easy Listening
Estrella News
Estrella TV
FailArmy
Family Affair Channel
Family Feud
FilmRise Action
FilmRise Free Movies
Forensic Files
Game Show Central
Great American Adventures
Hallmark Movies & More
Hell’s Kitchen
Historias de Amor
iHeart90s
iHeartCountry
IMPACT Wrestling Channel
Impossible
ION
ION Mystery
It’s Showtime at the Apollo
Just for Laughs Gags
Kocowa K-Drama
Law & Crime
Lidia’s Kitchen
Lo Mejor de Telemundo
LOL Network
Love Nature
Maverick Black Cinema
Midsomer Murders
MotorTrend FAST TV
Murder She Wrote
Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)
NBC News Bay Area
NBC News Boston
NBC News Chicago
NBC News Connecticut
NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
NBC News Los Angeles
NBC News New York
NBC News NOW
NBC News Philadelphia
NBC News San Diego
NBC News South Florida
NBC News Washington DC
Newsmax
Outdoor America
Outside
Paranormal Files
PBS Antiques RoadShow
PBS Nature
PGA Tour
PowerNation
REELZ Famous & Infamous
Remember the 80s
Reuters Now
Scripps News
Shades of Black
Sky News
Smooth Jazz
Stingray Classic Rock
Stingray Naturescape
Stingray Soul Storm
Tastemade
Telemundo Al Día
The Jamie Oliver Channel
The Pet Collective
The Price is Right – The Barker Years
This Old House
Today All Day
Top Gear
Universal Crime
Unsolved Mysteries
World Poker Tour
Wu Tang Collection
Xumo Free Crime TV
Xumo Free Movies
Xumo Free Westerns
