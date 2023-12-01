The world of streaming is on fire and companies have gotten to work to end the year in style. With the aim of livening up our free time, Google has begun to introduce new free channels on its streaming service, Google TV, thus increasing its television offering. Therefore, if you have a mobile phone with Android operating system and you want to benefit from this product, we will explain the entire list of channels that Google has made available to you.

A few months ago, Google announced the launch of the introduction of up to 800 television channels live on Google TV, although it will first take place in the United States. Little by little, new additions to other territories, such as Europe, are coming to the fore. And the best of all is that all these channels are integrated into the platform itself from other applications without having to install them.

The Google TV grid

Google TV is a television service integrated into Smart TVs and streaming devices with Google TV so you can enjoy the content of all the applications combined on a single platform. That is to say, everything is in one place and you can bring together your favorite streaming apps without having to jump from one to another. Of course, you must have the corresponding device to run the application, such as Chromecast For example.

You can include platforms such as Netflix, Diseny+, Prime Video, YouTube, etc., and access other types of applications that include live channels, such as Pluto TVwhich has been running since the end of 2021. In addition, Google TV also has a television service called “Live”, which runs on the home screen and provides numerous content from large international networks, such as news and sports. the famous NBC or the large number of movies and series broadcast on The Roku Channel.

New channels on Google TV

Google TV has updated the complete list of its own channels, in such a way that it has managed to tune more than 10 new free TV channels. However, as we said at the beginning, these channels will initially be available in North America, so they will reach other territories in the coming months, although on a date yet to be determined. For now, in Spain we can enjoy the free channels of Pluto TV or The Roku Channel, among others, waiting for the arrival of the following list:

AccuWeather

America’s Test Kitchen

Anger Management

Antiques Roadshow

Are We There Yet

At Home with Family Handyman

Baywatch

BBC Earth

BBC Food

BBC Home & Garden

beIN SPORTS XTRA

Billiard TV

Bounce XL

BritBox Mysteries

Cheddar News

Cine Romántico

Circle

Classic Doctor Who

Court TV

Dateline 24/7

Deal or No Deal

Demand Africa

Divorce Court

DOCUMENTARY+

Dry Bar Comedy

DUST

Easy Listening

Estrella News

Estrella TV

FailArmy

Family Affair Channel

Family Feud

FilmRise Action

FilmRise Free Movies

Forensic Files

Game Show Central

Great American Adventures

Hallmark Movies & More

Hell’s Kitchen

Historias de Amor

iHeart90s

iHeartCountry

IMPACT Wrestling Channel

Impossible

ION

ION Mystery

It’s Showtime at the Apollo

Just for Laughs Gags

Kocowa K-Drama

Law & Crime

Lidia’s Kitchen

Lo Mejor de Telemundo

LOL Network

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema

Midsomer Murders

MotorTrend FAST TV

Murder She Wrote

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)

NBC News Bay Area

NBC News Boston

NBC News Chicago

NBC News Connecticut

NBC News Dallas Fort Worth

NBC News Los Angeles

NBC News New York

NBC News NOW

NBC News Philadelphia

NBC News San Diego

NBC News South Florida

NBC News Washington DC

Newsmax

Outdoor America

Outside

Paranormal Files

PBS Antiques RoadShow

PBS Nature

PGA Tour

PowerNation

REELZ Famous & Infamous

Remember the 80s

Reuters Now

Scripps News

Shades of Black

Sky News

Smooth Jazz

Stingray Classic Rock

Stingray Naturescape

Stingray Soul Storm

Tastemade

Telemundo Al Día

The Jamie Oliver Channel

The Pet Collective

The Price is Right – The Barker Years

This Old House

Today All Day

Top Gear

Universal Crime

Unsolved Mysteries

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection

Xumo Free Crime TV

Xumo Free Movies

Xumo Free Westerns