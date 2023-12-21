The end of 2023 has not been easy for Google since the operation of the Play Store was declared an illegal monopoly within the legal dispute with Epic Games. As if that weren't enough, the company has received a severe setback that will change things forever.

Google will pay millions and will have to make changes in the Play Store

According to a report by The Verge, Google accepted defeat in one of the antitrust cases against it. In this case, it is a legal process that concluded in September of this year where it faced the 50 state attorneys general of the United States who considered that the company used its power and influence in the market to favor its own platform, Play Storeavoid competition and inflate the prices of digital products that are published and distributed on its platform.

Unanimously, US prosecutors ruled against Google, considering it a monopoly regarding the Play Store but this week the company accepted defeat. According to the information, Google will pay $700 MDDwhich will be used to pay legal fees, taxes, but most importantly for a refund process in all cases in which Play Store users were considered to have overpaid due to the company's monopolistic practices.

Related video: Apple and Google against Fortnite

What changes will there be in the Play Store in the coming years?

Likewise, Google agreed to make important changes in Play Store that will change the platform forever. First, Google commits to allowing installation of third-party applications on Android devices without obligation to do so through the Play Store for the next 7 years.

On the other hand, Google will allow, over the next 5 years, developers to use other billing platforms for their applications so they will no longer be required to checkout in the Play Store, this change and option is called from now on “User Choice Billing”although this does not break the controversial 30% quota.

During the next 4 years, developers will not be obliged to put their applications on the Play Store at the same time as on other platforms, in the same way that they will not be obliged to manage the best price on the Google platform.

At the same time, in that same period Google will not be able to force mobile device manufacturing companies to put the Play Store on their devices when they leave the factory. Finally, for the next 6 years, Google will not be able to prevent application developers from informing the user about better prices on their products by accessing them from other platforms.

In the end, everything indicates that a transition stage towards a new competitive environment was assured, hence the changes will be registered gradually starting in 2024 and in the years to follow.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The story behind: Fortnite Battle Royale

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News