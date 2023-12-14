We receive an interesting video that will undoubtedly interest Nintendo fans. This is effectively information about what the Pokémon was. most searched in Google.

In the post below, we can learn that Google has included this nod to the franchise in its compilation of 25 years of search. In the video, it is confirmed that the most wanted Pokémon has been Pikachuto no one's surprise.

You can see it below:

You see that Pikachu is the most wanted Pokémon due to his role in the Pokémon franchise! He is the face of the brand, appearing in games, series, movies and related products. His charismatic design, massive exposure and participation in games have made him an icon recognized and loved by people of all ages around the world, as that video demonstrates.

What do you think? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

Via.