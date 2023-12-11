The list surprises with totally unexpected titles.

Google surprises with its list of 10 most searched games in 2023

The year is coming to an end, so many pages and applications are preparing their lists that include relevant data collected over the last 12 months. While it is true that December still has 20 days left, Google has already wanted to reveal which have been the 10 most searched games of 2023among other most interesting searches.

No wonder Hogwarts Legacy was the most searched game of the year, since Harry Potter fans have always been loyal to a franchise greatly harmed by the comments of its author JK Rowling or the recent fiasco of the new saga, Fantastic Beasts, which has been canceled after releasing three of its five planned films. Luckily, the open world game has managed to sweep sales and be a success as it is the adventure that every fan has always dreamed of.

For its part, The Last of Us narrowly missed the gold medal. The arrival of its television series on HBO Max has introduced many more people to the Naughty Dog game, while the remastering of the first game was put on sale to reach new players. In 2024 it will be the turn of The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

10 most searched video games on Google during 2023

Hogwarts LegacyThe Last of UsConnectionsBattlegrounds Mobile IndiaStarfieldBaldur’s Gate 3Suika GameDiablo IVAtomic HeartSons of the Forest

With surprises like Connectionsa daily game in which players find common threads between words, or Battlegrounds Mobile Indiathe version of PUBG Mobile exclusive to Indian players, continues a list in which Baldur’s Gate 3game of the year at The Game Awards, occupies sixth position.

For the most curious, Barbie is the most searched movie of the year, surpassing Oppenheimer and winning one more battle. The Last of Us does manage to be the most searched serieswhile One Piece is in fourth position with increasing popularity also thanks to an adaptation, in its case from Netflix.

