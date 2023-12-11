Google revealed this morning the list of the 10 most searched games during 2023. The top has caught the attention of quite a few players, as there are some titles that surprised with their appearance and, of course, there are also some important absences.

Find out: The Game Awards 2023: these are all the winners of all the categories of the gaming Oscars

Related video: Huge robbery! Nominations stolen at The Game Awards 2023

What were the most searched games of 2023, according to Google?

Google revealed its top 10 most searched games during 2023

To the surprise of some, Baldur’s Gate 3, el GOTY de The Game Awards 2023, was not the most searched title of the year. That position belongs to none other than Hogwarts Legacy, a game that had no nominations at the event.

Its popularity in searches Google It is understandable, since it is based on Harry Potter, one of the most successful franchises in recent years. One of the surprises at the top is undoubtedly The Last Of Us, which came in second place thanks to the enormous interest aroused by its live-action series.

Subsequently, 2 titles appear that many players are probably not entirely familiar with: Connections, a game from The New York Times, and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Xbox has a presence on the list thanks to Starfield, which stayed in the middle of the top.

Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 appears at the top, but it is up to sixth position. The list is completed with titles like Diablo IV and Atomic Heart. Below you can see the complete top 10 of the most searched titles of 2023, according to Google:

Hogwarts Legacy

The Last of Us

Connections

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Starfield

Baldur’s Gate 3

Suika Game

Diablo IV

Atomic Heart

Sons of the Forest

In case you missed it: Despite criticism, The Last of Us: Part II surpasses Baldur’s Gate 3 and maintains this record

In this link you will find more news related to the most notable games of 2023.

Related video: They did not deserve the nomination at The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente