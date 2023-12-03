December is coming and it is not always easy to find the best time to go shopping or the best time to go on a car trip. Traffic jams, people everywhere, stress. But Google has the solution and has used the data stored in the search engine so that we can move during the month of December without waiting in lines or people: this is the best time to travel at christmas and the best time to buy in December.

Although Google has accustomed us to knowing what is the best time to travel, this year it has used activity trends not only to avoid traffic jams but also to tell you.and what is the best time to go shopping. The best time to go to a supermarket to buy food, to shopping centers to buy gifts or the best time you have if you want to go to the Post Office to send a package or receive one.

This is the best time to go shopping

Online shopping is the best option if you want do not wait in lines or avoid people but it may not always be an option. From Google they explain that they have analyzed the information at peak times to know which are the best times to visit depending on which places. When is the best time to go to the supermarket or shopping center?

Google tells us the obvious: if you want to avoid lines, don’t go on a Saturday at noon. That’s when there will be more people. But when are the quietest times? It depends on the city. In Barcelona and Madrid, Monday afternoons are a good option for you to go shopping at the supermarket. If you live in Seville, on Sundays at five in the afternoon there will be less people and if you live in Valencia you have to take the opportunity to go on Thursday around seven in the afternoon.

If last-minute gift shopping is your thing, don’t expect to avoid queues, but there are some tricks that will make you find less. If you want to go to a shopping center, depending on where you are or where you are going to go, you will have to go at one time or another. If you want to go shopping, everyone agrees: the best time to go shopping is a Monday at three in the afternoon. There are some cities where we will also find other spaces: Tuesdays before lunch in Madrid and Thursdays late in the afternoon in Barcelona are good options.

Best times to travel

The first thing that Google has analyzed is when is the best time to get around by car this Christmas. It depends on the day and the place which time is better or another and Google knows the ideal time to plan trips and avoid all traffic jams.

If you are going out before Christmas Eve, the best time to do so is during the early hours of December 23. In Madrid, people start going out at 7 am, but a little earlier in other cities in Spain like Barcelona, ​​Seville or Valencia, which usually leave at six. If you are going to drive on Christmas Eve itself, Google advises that you do not leave after four in the afternoon and gives you a few recommended hours if you want to get to dinner: from Madrid leave before nine in the morning, from Barcelona before eleven and from Seville or Valencia before seven in the morning if you don’t want to have to suffer a lot of traffic jams.

If you are going to return from your vacation after Christmas Eve and Christmas, be careful about when you do it. Google tells us that we should always avoid between four and six in the afternoon on December 26 if we do not want to despair on the road. Ideally, you should wait until after eight in the afternoon or hurry up and leave before seven in the morning.