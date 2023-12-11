The person who warns is not a traitor, and Google has been saying goodbye to Google Play Movies for some time now. The app was renamed Google TV on Android and the previous movies section was removed from the operating system. It is something that has been advancing since last year, although some pockets of the app remain.

The last remaining stronghold was the Android TV application. After disappearing, Google is now publishing the next changes related to the service, focused on “simplifying the way you acquire new movies or access the movies and television shows you have purchased through Google.”

The death of Google Play Movies is official, Google makes it clear that this app will no longer be available on Android TV. It also cannot be downloaded from the Google Play website if we access it from the computer. This raises an inevitable question: what happens to all the content I have purchased and downloaded through this service?

Google indicates that it will be possible to access both the titles that we have previously purchased and downloaded, as well as the rentals that we had active in the Google Play Movies application.

In the event that we have a television or any device with Android TVStarting January 17, 2024, we will be able to access purchased titles through the “Purchases” tab in the store. All movies and series will continue to be accessible from there.

If we have a TV Box con Android TV, it will be something different. Here we will have to go to the YouTube application, also starting January 17, to find the titles from our personal collection. YouTube will have a specific section to find them.

The last scenario is the web. All movies purchased or rented on Play Movies will also be accessible from the YouTube app. In other words: from the aforementioned date it will be necessary to go to the purchases tab on Android TV or access the YouTube website.

