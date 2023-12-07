In recent years, the use of cloud platforms that help us make backup copies of our files has become common. Despite being a very safe option, sometimes we encounter certain errors that can put our trust in them in check. The last one has come from Google Drive.

Just a few days ago, many Google Drive users began reporting a widespread problem that was affecting a large number of accounts: certain files were disappearing for no apparent reason and without manual action by their owners. Although Google affirmed the existence of this problem, while investigating the event, its guidelines towards those affected were clear: do nothing to try to recover them until the origin of the error was found and the possible ways that existed to reverse the situation. .

Now, a short time later, Google seems to have found a way to recover these missing files from the Google Drive desktop application. Although, yes, they cannot ensure that it works for the entire group of users. So, if you have been one of those affected, you could be in the situation of continuing to wait a little longer until a widespread and effective solution is launched.

Recovery tool

Google’s solution is to download the latest version of Drive for desktop, both in the case of Windows and MacOS. That is, version 85.0.13.0 or higher. Once we have downloaded it and run it, we can run the recovery tool that is included in this update. However, it is not guaranteed, as we have previously mentioned, that we will be able to recover all of the files that we have lost during the last week. We will depend on the tool in question being able to find a backup copy of these files to be able to carry out the relevant restoration.

If we still cannot recover the information we had in our Google Drive in this way, either partially or totally, the only solution we have left is to be attentive to new Google Drive updates to continue trying with the following ones.

How to use the recovery tool

The first thing we have to do is, as we have already mentioned, download version 85.0.13.0 or higher to ensure we have the latest update. Next, we must access the Settings menu found within Google Drive and click on the Recover backup option.

Once this is done, we will have two ways. If a backup is found, we will see the “recovery has started” message. Then, after a few minutes, the backup will have been executed and we will be able to check if, in fact, we have recovered the files in question that we had previously lost. On the contrary, if you have not been able to find any backup, the following will appear: “No backup has been found”.

In this second case, the only option is to remain attentive to possible future updates that incorporate new functionalities that allow us to access the files that have been suddenly deleted. So we will only have to wait until we find a solution.