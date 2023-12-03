Malaga is sexy. Its environment and gastronomy, the Mediterranean climate, the offer of services and culture and above all the image that it has managed to project beyond its borders seem to have seduced the tech sector, with a good number of companies that over the last few years have decided to cast their moorings on the Costa del Sol. The most recent and certainly notable case is that of Google, which has just inaugurated its new Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) there, but those from Mountain View are not the first to be seduced by the charms of Malaga. The list is extensive. Enough so that the city council has already advertised it with pride.

Problem: that list has not been free for Málaga. The “boom” that some media are already talking about, combined with the tourist profile of the Costa del Sol and the tensions in the real estate market, has left an unpleasant toll on the city. There are those who already warn of a process of “large-scale gentrification.”

Welcome, Mr. Google. Due to its size, importance and media impact, Google is probably the most iconic “signing” that Malaga can boast of. The multinational has just inaugurated its brand new Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) there, an ambitious 2,500 square meter center located right on Paseo de la Farola that can also boast of being the firm’s first cybersecurity center in Spain and the most important in Europe.

That Sundar Pichai’s team has decided to settle in the Andalusian metropolis is largely explained by its own name: VirusTotal, the Malaga startup that Google bought in 2012, eight years after its launch. His role has been key in attracting Google to the south of the peninsula and also helps to greatly understand the growth of the technology sector in the Andalusian city.

Add and follow companies. Perhaps it is the most visible, but Google is not the first nor the only one that has given in to the attractions of the Costa del Sol. NTT Data, Oracle, Hitachi, Vodafoneo Capgemini, among other technology firms, have already settled in Malaga or have advanced its plans to do so. All of them arrive of course with their respective investments, employee movement and talent acquisition. When Oracle launched its Innovation Hub in Spain in style there, in Malaga, there was talk that it had added a staff of more than 600 technicians of 23 different nationalities at the Malaga TechPark (PTA).

This arrival of tech companies has been felt beyond the industrial fabric. Coinciding with Google’s deployment plans and the increasing interest of the industry, the University of Malaga (UMA) has moved to provide this course with a new Degree in Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence.

Capturing signatures… and sticking out your chest. If Málaga can boast of anything, it is that it has known how to project an image that is sexy enough to arouse the interest of large multinationals. And since it is already known that ‘money calls money’, its authorities have not hesitated to flaunt the ecosystem that seems to have taken root there. In January, its Councilor for Promotion, Rosa Sánchez, presented a report from the Investor Office that showed that in 2022 almost thirty companies had chosen Malaga to establish their headquarters with 2,767 jobs.

According to their accounts, since 2019 the metropolis had attracted 72 international companies, which in labor terms translated – the report stated – into nearly 6,500 jobs. If you go down into detail you can see that there were 21 software companies, 10 consulting companies and eight telecommunications companies. Its weight in the global balance far exceeds that of sectors such as investment or real estate. That does not mean that it did not do well in other areas: in 2022 the Santander bank presented a technology center in which it planned to employ 700 people.









The recipe for “balance”. “In Malaga we have an advantage that is the climate, gastronomy, culture and quality of life. I think that in the end the majority of companies and employees value that balance between personal and professional life,” Sánchez celebrated. In her speech, the councilor also spoke about teleworking, another of the city’s big bets, which has been able to read the changes derived from the pandemic and position itself to “fish” in the waters of digital nomads.

Savills PLC recently published a report in which it ranked Malaga as the second most attractive city in the world for executives who work remotely, taking into account factors such as the quality of the Internet, standard of living, transportation, climate and the cost of transportation. living place. Dubai was ahead of it in the ranking, but the Andalusian city was ahead of Miami, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, ​​Palma or Lisbon, another of the European capitals that has opted for the sector and was in fifth place.

Technological city, tourist city. The technology sector is not the only one that Málaga has opted for, which for decades has also deployed a strategy aimed at two other fronts, largely complementary: culture and tourism. The city has opened museums as important as the Pompidou or the Thyssen and has tried – with results that are not always positive but that at least show where its administrations are focusing their efforts – to become the European capital of Innovation and Youth or the headquarters of Expo 2027. .

Its infallible formula of sun, beach, heritage and gastronomy also makes Malaga an eminently tourist city: in 2022 it achieved an almost record number, with 12.8 million visitors who left a turnover in the sector of more than 17,000 million euros, a volume of income never before achieved.





Comparison of the purchase price in the residential market prepared by Fotocasa.





Fotocasa comparison of rental prices in Andalusian cities.

A (difficult) game of balance. The efforts to attract large technology companies, startups, digital nomads and travelers have left wealth in the city, but they also have their counterpart. There is no free success. And Malaga is no exception. In the Andalusian city, the arrival of technological professionals, managers and tourists has been accompanied by a phenomenon much less attractive for its neighbors: the rise in housing prices.

At the beginning of November Pisos.com published a report on the real estate market that shows that Malaga is one of the provincial capitals in which housing prices have increased the most in the last year. Its cost rose by 18.94% compared to October 2022, an increase only surpassed by Santa Cruz de Tenerife (19.22%) and which is well above the average increase in housing prices in Spain, which the real estate portal was 8.31%.

It is not the only study that points in that direction. A month earlier, the same company launched another dossier, on the price of second-hand housing, which showed that the capitals with the greatest increases over the last year have been Santa Cruz de Tenerife (18.54%) and Málaga (15 .67%). In both cases, the Andalusian city does not make it into the TOP 5 of the most expensive housing in €/m2, a “podium” presided over by Donisti and Madrid; but yes in the year-on-year increases.

Price escalation. Official data on government housing appraisals show that buying an apartment less than five years old in Malaga today requires paying 2,777 euros per square meter (€/m2). A year ago there were 2,582, in 2021 it required 2,302 and in 2020 the appraisal was €2,084/m2. The rise is of course not exclusive to the Andalusian city and its prices are not the highest on the Spanish map either, but the trend in Malaga has stood out in some real estate studies in recent years.

In 2022, the Global Residential Cities Index study by Knight Frank placed Malaga as the city in which housing had become most expensive, with a year-on-year increase of 9.8% during the first quarter of the year, and just a few weeks ago Fotocasa revealed that the Andalusian city has reached “a record” in the cost of second-hand housing with a “historic maximum level”: in October it marked a maximum sale price of €3,189/m2 after a year-on-year increase of 14.6%.

“This situation is not exceptional, since it has been repeated since the beginning of 2023, where Málaga Capital has set historical price records every month throughout the year,” concludes the real estate portal.









From data to testimony. It’s not all figures. The Urban Environment Observatory, an organization dependent on the City Council, has been critical of the situation of the city’s real estate market and left a warning for sailors in its dossier for the second quarter of 2022: “The continuous increase in property prices housing, both for purchase and rent” results in “the transfer of a considerable number of the resident population to the metropolitan area of ​​Malaga.” In other words, it warns of “large-scale gentrification.”

The phenomenon is striking enough to have caught the interest of the French newspaper Le Monde, which dedicated a report to it accompanied by a phrase as lapidary as it is suggestive: Picasso “would no longer recognize his hometown.”

Tech, tourist destination… and real estate investment. “Málaga has become a housing investment destination for developers from all over Spain, Europe and some from Latin America. This time it is not as destined for buying and selling as in 2008, but rather it is a rental bubble,” he explained in the summer. to El Confidencial Ricardo Urrestarazu, professor at the UMA. The rental price report published in November by the Idealista portal shows an average cost of €13.3/m2 after accumulating a year-on-year increase of 15.2%, well above the state average, which stood at 9. 2%, or the Andalusian, 11.4%.

Important, but not new. Malaga is not the first metropolis to experience firsthand what it means to become a business and technological hub. Probably one of the greatest exponents in the world is Silicon Valley, where housing prices have risen to such high levels that there are workers who opt for “sleeping pods” – similar to those used for years in Japan – while trying to break through in the industry.

In San Francisco, the deployment of millions of dollars generated by the industry has not convinced all residents either, who years ago saw them paying an average of $3,500 for one-room apartments.

One of the most curious cases, however, was left in New York in 2019, when Amazon proposed building its second headquarters on Long Island. Although the multinational assured that it would generate thousands of jobs, the project did not go ahead due to opposition from the political and citizen class. Aside from the tax incentives, there were fears of rising prices, including housing.

Images: David Becker (Unsplash) and Fotocasa.com

In Xataka: There are people reproducing Spanish cities in detail in ‘Cities: Skylines’. And it’s spectacular