Google finally shows its big weapon against ChatGPT. Gemini is now official. Google’s new language model (LLM) can now be tested and promises to be the most advanced AI to date. Contrary to what was thought, Google has decided to launch its new AI model now. It will do so in three different sizes: nano, Pro and Ultra. The bad news is that its most powerful version, Gemini Ultra, will not arrive until early next year.

Gemini, an AI model that outperforms all its rivals in the main tests. Gemini is a multimodal model, which means it can understand information from various sources, from text to images, video, audio or code. As explained by Google, it is their “most flexible model to date.”

According to Google, the results of Gemini in its Ultra version are the best of an AI in 30 of the 32 academic tests in widespread use, slightly exceeding the percentages obtained by GPT-4, the OpenAI model.

Google explains that with a score of 90.04% in MMLU (mass multitasking language comprehension), it is the first model to surpass human experts in a test that combines 57 subjects such as physics, history, medicine or ethics, along with problem solving ability.





A different way of reasoning. Google has designed Gemini from scratch and the approach to dealing with problems is different. It is natively multimodal, meaning it is pretrained from the beginning to combine different modalities. A demonstration video shows how Gemini is able to interpret drawings in real time, relate objects and suggest songs as we give it instructions.

Gemini is “exceptionally adept at extracting hard-to-identify insights from huge amounts of data,” Google notes.

Con AlphaCode 2. Gemini introduces a new code generation system, AlphaCode2. As described by Google, the new system performs well in complex mathematics and theoretical understanding of computer science. According to the data, AlphaCode 2 performs better than 85% of the participants. For reference, AlphaCode 1 was better than 50%.

A leap in efficiency. There is one piece of information that Google has not officially shared: the number of parameters. It does explain that Gemini Ultra is the most efficient model ever created, which means that it consumes a lower amount of energy for what it is capable of offering.

One of the reasons is that Gemini Ultra comes with the TPU v5p system, the most powerful, efficient and scalable tensor processing unit to date. In addition to TPUs, Gemini has also been trained and uses external GPUs, predictably the popular Nvidia H100.





Gemini is now coming to Google Bard (but in different phases). Starting today, Google Bard receives the biggest update in its history with the move to Gemini Pro. The Google chatbot will begin using the medium version of Gemini. It will be available in English in more than 180 countries and in Europe in the coming months.

Starting next year, Google will launch Bard Advanced. A new version of its AI that will integrate Gemini Ultra. At the moment the best version of Gemini has not been released, as according to Google “extensive trust and security checks are being carried out.”

Y al Google Pixel 8 Pro. In addition to Bard, Gemini will be available in services such as Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI. Starting December 13, developers will be able to access Gemini Pro via the API in Google AI Studio or Vertex AI.

Finally, Gemini will also be available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. AICore is a new service where application creators will be able to take advantage of the possibilities generated by AI, in this case with Gemini Nano, its lighter version.

According to Google, this possibility will also reach other devices with Android 14 in the future. Without specifying more details.

Google wants to once again be a protagonist in the field of artificial intelligence. In addition to its capabilities, Gemini promises to be the AI ​​model with the most comprehensive security evaluations. For this reason, Google explains that in the search for blind spots they have worked with external experts. At the same time, they have applied specific security classifiers to identify content that involves violence or negative stereotypes.

“It is the beginning of a new era for us,” explains Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Gemini has been a long time coming but it has already arrived and GPT-5 is also expected next year. New advances for a field, that of AI, where it seems that every month there are important developments.

