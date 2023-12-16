loading…

Google employees protest the Nimbus project carried out for Israel. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of people, including Google workers, gathered outside Google's offices in the US city of San Francisco, to protest the tech giant's project with Israel.

Demanding that Google cancel Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract initiated in 2021 to provide cloud services to Israel, the protesters laid out sheets — reading “Genocide” in Google's signature rainbow letters — in the shape of a “die -in” show.

“Today we will hear the rejection from several Google workers who were brave and took a stand to get involved. Wow, how bad it is for the company to profit from genocide,” said one of the protesters, reported by Anadolu.

Separately, another protester, a Google worker and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, said: “I'm here for no technology for apartheid.

“I am here to oppose the Israeli apartheid system that limits the rights of Palestinians and ends the lives of Palestinians, a system that my employer materially supports through its involvement with Project Nimbus.”

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted while unfurling banners reading “Stop Project Nimbus,” “No Evil=Don't Support Genocide,” “No Technology for Genocide” and “No Technology for Apartheid.”

An official from Google stated that the project would be used by Israel in the fields of finance, health, transportation and education, and had nothing to do with the country's military practices.

Previously, Google reportedly mobbed several of its employees who opposed the project.

(ahm)