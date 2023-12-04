We live in continuous progress in the field of artificial intelligence, and obviously Google could not be outside of this market.

After many promises, his new AI modelGemini, will not see the light of day in December as promised, and is delayed a few weeks, initially until January, while OpenAI continues to advance in this field.

There was some expectation about the launch next week of Google’s new next-generation AI model, but in the end it will not be the case because it has been delayed.

According to comments from The Information, although it was planned that this new model of artificial intelligence will be presented at a series of events in California, New York and Washington next week, finally delayed until January.

According to reports, Mountain View engineers have discovered that artificial intelligence did not reliably handle some non-English queries.

For the Google engineering team, this global language support is very important, given that with Gemini They aspire to equal or exceed the GPT-4 of OpenAI.

Google had aimed to release Gemini 1.0 as soon as possible to ensure it is competitive, but this latest change affects the company’s plans.

At the latest developer conference, Google noted that “Gemini has impressive multimodal capabilities not seen in previous models.”

This model, in addition to understanding text and images, is also highly efficient in tool and API integrations.

It is quite likely that Google will not miss the opportunity to integrate this artificial intelligence model into all its services and applications, just as they are currently doing with Bard.