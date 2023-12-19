With the enormous range of applications available that we have for our mobile devices, it is quite likely that, as the months go by, we will run out of storage due to having a multitude of these apps.

Although today it is not completely complicated to uninstall a mobile application, it does not hurt to have new ways to uninstall them.

As they have discovered from thespandroid, soon we will have a new way to uninstall Applications on our Android devices, and the best of all is that we will be able to do it remotely.

Google is working on activating the Remote uninstallation of applications through Google PlayThat is, we will be able to uninstall applications from any of the devices associated with the same account, without having to have these terminals in front of us.

thespandroid

It will be very simple: we directly access Google Play, and within the “manage applications and devices” section, all the applications that we have installed and the devices associated with the same account will appear. From there, we can select the applications that we want to uninstall.

After confirmation, These applications will be automatically uninstalled from the mobile phones or tablets associated with said account. from Google Play.

It is basically the same as the remote installation of applications that we already have available. For example, we go to Google Play, we find an app that interests us, and we can install it on any of the devices associated with our account.

It is, without a doubt, this possibility of uninstalling applications remotely through Google Play, a new way that will allow us to get rid of those applications that we no longer use and that are consuming our storage without any kind of sense.