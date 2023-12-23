Are self-driving cars safer than human drivers? When they work well, like Waymo's, the data says yes. After traveling 11.4 million kilometers, Waymo's self-driving cars have only recorded three accidents with injuries, and all of them minor..

For some time now, Waymo self-driving cars from Google and Cruise, which belongs to General Motors, have been circulating normally on the streets of Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, functioning as autonomous taxis within the cities.

Unfortunately, during 2023 the driverless car has been in the news not for its effectiveness or safety, but for the accidents caused by some Cruise vehicles, and the Autopilot of Teslas.

This led to the resignation of Cruise's CEO, the layoff of 25% of the workforce, and a pause in vehicle circulation. Once again, Google gains a new monopoly.

Waymo's good figures in 2023

Ars Technica collects Waymo circulation data through October 2023. And it's very positive.

Google's self-driving cars have traveled 11.4 million kilometers. 8.4 million kilometers in Phoenix, 2.9 million in San Francisco and a few thousand kilometers in Los Angeles.

It's all those tours, Only three accidents were recorded resulting in injuries, and all of them were minor..

Waymo has analyzed accidents with human drivers in the same areas, and the same roads (not driving on highways), and there are three times as many in Phoenix and six times as many in San Francisco.

But there is another piece of information to take into account: all self-driving car accidents are automatically reported to the police, but 30% of human accidents, according to insurance companies, are not reported. So the numbers would be five times as many accidents with human drivers in Phoenix, and nine times as many in San Francisco.

These are data that show that Self-driving cars, when well developed and tested, are safer than human drivers. And they pollute less, as they are all electric.

But, as Ars Technica says, we must not forget that these data refer to minor accidents. It is necessary to accumulate more kilometers and statistics, and wait for them to travel on highways, to know if they also cause fewer serious accidents.

Waymo's self-driving cars have traveled 11.4 million kilometers, and have only caused three accidents with injuries, all of them minor.. A great statistic for the Google company, which has already become the only reference in this sector.