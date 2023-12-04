Google and OpenAI have been the two major protagonists in the race for artificial intelligence for months, but two of their latest developments are having problems reaching the market. The rush is no longer so pressing, and both companies want to launch two of their most ambitious projects with all possible guarantees.

Gemini is late. Google gave the first clues about this great new language model during Google I/O 2023 in May of this year. The company spoke of it as a foundational model with “impressive multimodal capabilities”, and internal sources reveal that Google intended to launch it before the end of 2023 to compete with GPT-4. They have decided to delay it.

Suspense in languages. According to The Information, Gemini seems to be having problems with interaction in languages ​​​​other than English, which has caused Sundar Pichai to delay its launch.

Multimodal. It is expected that Gemini can have a wide range of applications, especially thanks to this multimodal support in which the prompt can no longer only be text entered by the user, but also images. This model is expected to offer notable improvements when integrated into products such as Bard, Google Assistant or the search engine, but Google does not want to launch it without being sure that it will behave appropriately. Gemini is expected to arrive in January 2024.

The GPT Store also postpones its arrival. Another of the big launches was going to be the GPT Store, the store with different ChatGPT customizations. In an email published in The Verge, those responsible for OpenAI explain to their clients that “unexpected things have kept us busy.” The message appears to refer to the recent structural chaos experienced at OpenAI following the resignation and subsequent return of Sam Altman as its CEO.

Early 2024. As in the case of Gemini, OpenAI hopes to definitively launch the GPT Store in early 2024. The email also indicates how some improvements are being made based on feedback from users who have already tested that feature.

In Xataka | We are closer than it seems to reaching artificial general intelligence. At least according to the CEO of DeepMind