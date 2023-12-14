He was 80 years old. Director, in blue for 17 seasons of which 12 with the armband, with the national team he won the European Championship in 1968. And as blue director he hit the shot of his dreams. To remember him, a minute of silence will be observed before all the races of the weekend

13 December 2023

Napoli has lost one of the most noble and illustrious symbols of its almost centenary history. At the age of 80, Antonio Juliano passed away. The former captain and manager of the Azzurri was hospitalized because he was seriously ill, he died this morning. Juliano, moreover, would have turned 81 in two weeks, on December 26th.

He had been battling some health problems for some time, which had drastically reduced his public appearances and interviews. He had retreated into the embrace of his family in his residence in Marechiaro, one of the most pleasant and at the same time furthest points from the city centre. A bit like he was, not very Neapolitan if you think in stereotypes, as Dino Zoff, his teammate between the Sixties and Seventies, said. “A tough guy, an authentic person, with a leader's temperament. He played concrete football, without giving space to theatricality. An 'atypical Neapolitan', they defined him, because he was the opposite of the Neapolitan stereotype”.

Juliano wore the Napoli shirt for seventeen seasons, from 1961 to 1978, twelve of which with the captain's armband. As a footballer he won two Italian Cups (1961-62 and 1975-76), an Alpine Cup (1966) and an Italian-English League Cup (1976). He then played one last year with Bologna. He was also a protagonist with the national team, with which he won the European Championships in 1968 and came one step away from the world championship triumph two years later, stopping in the final. We also remember Juliano's exploits as a manager, again in Naples, after his retirement. In fact, it was in that period that, thanks to his contribution, the club made two of the greatest purchases in its history: Ruud Krol, who arrived in Italy in 1980, and above all Diego Armando Maradona, who landed four years later.

To pay homage to what the president Gabriele Gravina defined as “one of the protagonists of one of the most glorious pages of Italian football, a player of quality and imagination at the service of his club and the national team”, the FIGC has ordered that on all pitches before weekend races (including postponements on Monday) a minute of silence is observed.

