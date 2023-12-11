The worst predictions have come true in relation to Free Radical Design. Things are not getting better at Embracer Group. This developer is known for franchises like The Lord of the Rings, Tomb Raider and Borderlands, and has had several ups and downs lately.

Specifically, after learning that it could be considering selling the Borderlands developer, and the reports of layoffs at Crystal Dynamics, the British studio Free Radical Designfamous for the Timesplitters FPS game series, has now confirmed its closure.

We already informed you that employees had received word about this possibility, and several notable team members have indicated on LinkedIn that they are looking for work. It has now been officially confirmed.

The closure confirmed by employees on social media and the company website redirects to a 404 error. This news, previously rumored, has now materialized. Is a hard blow for fans of the franchise and the industry in general, losing a team with a significant history in shooting games. It’s sad to see veteran studios disappear, and we hope the talents involved find new avenues for their skills and creativity in the industry.

All of this has raised concerns about how Embracer Group has managed its expenses in recent years. We will have to be attentive to see how his situation evolves.

