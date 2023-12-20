The best thing that can be said about this sequel to the very successful 'Aquaman' from 2018 is that it shares practically all of its virtues: although there are some differences between the two, the continuity is total, something that suits it wonderfully. The presence of James Wan as director and the intention of continue with the aesthetics, rhythm and humor of the first part They make it not seem like five years have passed. But they have passed. Wow, they have passed.

Because apart from its own merits as a film, there are other parallels: the first 'Aquaman' is the most successful film starring a DC hero of all time, and it is the twentieth highest-grossing film in history, far exceeding one billion. of euros collected. A few months later 'Shazam!' would arrive. (another success, but of a much lower caliber), and that would end DC's streak.

After them would come box office flops like 'Black Adam', 'Suicide Squad' or the sequel to 'Shazam!', with 'The Batman' and 'Joker' as significant only box office triumphs. Significant because they are outside the DC universe, they are films that They work independently, which says a lot about the decline of the formula. That is to say, the first 'Aquaman' (with 'Shazam!' as a squire) was the swan song of DC hits. And this second film of the aquatic hero, in parallel, is the definitive closing of this stage of Warner productions: 'Blue Beetle' and this has been the late culmination of this stage, which will be restarted by James Gunn and Peter Safran in 2025 .

That feeling gives a very strange character to this second Aquaman adventure. Throughout the entire footage, I couldn't help but think about what viewers would think of the film in a couple of decades, without having experienced the context of its release. That is: 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has reached the screens when, even in these times of franchises, recycled characters and continuous world-building, it itself is aware that, very possibly, it will not have continuity.

A funeral adventure

It is a relief that, despite this, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' does not have the twilight tone that, without a doubt, a director like Zack Snyder would have given it. James Wan is aware that he is doing one more episode of the protagonist's adventures, inserted in a superheroic world, in the style of the comic-books from which it is inspired, and what it tells us is an adventure without major significance, which gives a very grateful touch of lightness to the film. There is a lost kingdom populated by monsters whose ruler gives enormous powers to an old enemy of Aquaman and he has to ally himself with his brother (and former nemesis) to solve the situation. And to something else.

The farewell touch that 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has does not translate into a funereal rhythm or reflections for adolescents on carpe diem, but rather the opposite: nothing matters because none of this is going to have any significance, so James Wan allows the tacky, comic book violence, and ill-timed jokes to flood the screen, along with some of his weaknesses. For example, the Lovecraftian component of Aquaman's enemies is even more noticeable than in the first film, with the story of an underwater city populated by amphibious beings that will be familiar to readers of 'The Call of Cthulhu' or 'In the Seas'. mountains of madness'.

Thus, in this burial of the DC cinematic Universe as we know it (it remains to be seen if James Gunn will manage to implement his ambitious plan of interconnected films, but that is another story) it is not full of tears and memories, but opts for the most satisfactory solution: resume the carefree and very fast tone of its predecessor. With almost no time to think, with ellipses that save us procedures and sequences that are cut off milliseconds after the dialogue ends, this 'Aquaman' will not go down in history for its depth, but luckily, not for its excess of pretensions. .

In fact, there are things that James Wan does in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' better than many of his fellow travelers. For example, the combats and action sequences, despite the excess of CGI, know how to show a weight and forcefulness unthinkable in films like 'The Marvels' or 'Black Adam' itself and other recent DC films. If this farewell has to be of any use, it is to hope that the future of the team includes Wan's good-bad visual taste to film a good superhero fight. Which is what we came for at the beginning.

