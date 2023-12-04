One of the great traumas for the population is that moment when, either because the flu season is approaching or even now with the presence of coronavirus, it is time to get a vaccine. That stinging and quite painful pain—and even terrifying for many—seems like it’s about to end.

A team of scientists led by Darcy Dunn-Lawless of the University of Oxford has found the key to a revolutionary new approach to administer vaccines without the use of needles, creating a less painful and effective alternative.

The pioneering technique involves mixing vaccine molecules with cup-shaped proteins, creating a liquid that is applied directly to the skin. By exposing this mixture to ultrasound, similar to that used in ultrasound scans, for approximately a minute and a half, the entire process is triggered.

The ultrasound propels the mixture into the upper layers of the skin, forming bubbles filled with vaccine thanks to the shape of the proteins. As these bubbles burst under the continued influence of ultrasound, they release the vaccine.

Although it administers fewer vaccine molecules, it produces more antibodies

Although the ultrasound method does not carry the vaccine molecules as deep as traditional needles, it proved to be equally effective in immunization, so it is quite an achievement.

Furthermore, in tests with mice, it was observed that the ultrasound method, Despite administering 700 times fewer vaccine molecules compared to conventional injections, it generated higher antibody production. As if this were not enough, these mice showed no signs of discomfort or damage to their skin.

The bad news is that, as with all advances, there is still a lot to investigate and prove that it really works in humans. Dunn-Lawless notes that the release of vaccine molecules during bubble bursting can be unpredictable, and the team is working to refine monitoring techniques by recording the sound of bursting bubbles.