Great stories need strong villains to lean on. Thanos was the main villain of the MCU until his final defeat came with the final snap of Iron Man, which ended years of war. Thus began a new stage for the UCM, with new heroes who had paths worth exploring. However, it soon appeared the need to fill the void left by Thanoshence Marvel Studios began to shape the next great villain that we would see in the MCU: Kang. The one chosen for the role was Jonathan Majorsbut now Marvel has decided to do without him.

In the hours after being found guilty of assault and harassment charges, Marvel decided not to count Jonathan Majorsbut the studio seems to keep afloat Avengers: Kang Dynasty. After being found guilty of two crimes, Majors can say goodbye to the MCU, although it is possible that Marvel still has plans for Kang.

Marvel was already contemplating this hypothetical scenario and seems to be prepared for the hard blow that the loss of Jonathan Majors means. Considering the moves Marvel has made to The Kang Dynasty By firing their director and bringing in a new screenwriter, they likely already have a creative overhaul in mind.

It is possible that Marvel Studios is planning how to solve Kang's problem in the MCU, especially considering that he was the franchise's next big villain. The first season of Loki already established that the different versions of Kang were scattered throughout the multiverse, so Marvel could find a plot solution soon.

Added to this is the brutal disaster that was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios was considering getting rid of Kang, since the villain's debut failed to make the expected impact. If Marvel ends up deciding to completely move away from Kang, Avengers 5 It could have much more changes than we could think at this moment.

It remains to be seen what will become of Avengers: Kang Dynasty. The film is not scheduled for release until May 2025, but Marvel You must start making decisive decisions. Of course, Marvel could delay it simply to think ahead, but it's still unclear what exactly they plan to do with the film. Without a doubt, this is a key moment that will completely change the course of the UCMwhether for better or worse. The Marvel Studios creative team He has proven himself capable of great things, so now is not the time to doubt.

