Collecting amiibo is not easy, since the figures not only they are not cheapbut on many occasions there is so much demand that they sell out instantly and it is only possible to get them second-hand or resale at very high prices. A clear example are several figures of the DLC characters that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate received that fortunately will return very soon.

Nintendo usually produces amiibo by throws. Once these figures are sold out, it is impossible to get more units unless it is through resale sites or through hoarders, which cause the little supply that the Japanese company produces to run out even faster.

Such is the case of the amiibo of the Fighters Pass Vol. 1 Joker, Banjo and Kazooie and Terry Bogardwhich sold out instantly in some regions and not so much in others, but which in any case became one of the most difficult figures to find at fair price time after.

The good news is that it has just been confirmed that Nintendo is already producing more units.

When will the Sora amiibo be restocked?

As on other occasions, Nintendo was not the one that made the announcement through its official channels, but rather through the chain of stores. GameStop that we know that there is a resupply on the way.

As you can see on their online site, GameStop has pre-orders enabled for all 3 figures and indicates that they will be released on February 16, 2024, so it would coincide with the launch of the last amiibo of the Super Smash Bros. collection, that of Sora. All of them are priced at $15.99 USD.

Nintendo will produce more Joker, Terry Bogard and Banjo and Kazooie amiibo

This will be the first time that the figures will be sold again through an official store and at normal prices, so if you need any of them there will be no better opportunity to get them at a good price.

Unfortunately, a restock has not been confirmed for more regions, however it does happen. That said, we invite you to be part of the official LEVEL UP Discord server, as there we have a channel dedicated to offers and we will notify you there when pre-orders for these amiibo and the one from Sora.

