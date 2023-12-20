Goodbye forever to the paper recipe. And the prescriptions valid for one year for the chronically ill are arriving. These are some of the main innovations foreseen for pharmaceuticals and patients by the Simplification legislative decree.

Prescriptions will be in electronic format, and no longer on paper, both for drugs paid for by the NHS and for those paid for. Furthermore, “when prescribing medicines paid for by the National Health Service for the treatment of chronic pathologies – we read in the draft provision – the prescribing doctor may indicate in the repeatable dematerialized prescription, on the basis of the individual therapeutic protocol, the dosage and number of packs dispensable within a maximum period of twelve months”. A novelty that simplifies the life of those who deal with a chronic illness.

“The prescribing doctor, if required for reasons of prescriptive appropriateness – it is specified – can suspend, at any time, the repeatability of the prescription or modify the therapy”.

It is the pharmacist who informs “the patient on the correct way to take the prescribed medicines” by delivering “a number of packages sufficient to cover thirty days of therapy, in relation to the indicated dosage”. The pharmacist, “in monitoring adherence to pharmacological therapy, if he detects difficulties on the part of the patient in correctly taking the prescribed medicines, reports the critical issues to the prescribing doctor for competent assessments”. The Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Economy, will have to adopt, within ninety days from the date of entry into force of the law, a decree to define “the further application methods and necessary IT procedures”. The simplification decree also includes measures against drug shortages: in the event of temporary or definitive interruption of the marketing of a package of medicine, the holder of the marketing authorization (Aic) must notify AIFA within 2 before the interruption of the marketing of the product, and no longer 4 months as previously happened. The communication “is renewed in the event of an extension of the interruption period”.