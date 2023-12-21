When the Christmas season beginsan invariably classic No. 1 on music charts: Mariah Carey's “All I Want For Christmas is You.” This well-known single by the American artist has become, in some ways, the most popular Christmas song in recent years.

However, this year A peculiar situation has arisen. It turns out that a song that was released more than six decades ago has been competing intensely with Carey's success. We are referring to “Rockin' around the Christmas tree” by the legendary artist Brenda Lee, who is currently 79 years old.

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree It was first released in 1958when Brenda Lee was only 13 years old and has positioned herself these days thanks to its extensive presence on the social network TikTokwhich placed this song in the top one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, which undoubtedly surpassed Mariah Carey.

It is relevant to note that with this event, Brenda Lee has established herself as the oldest artist to reach first place in the Billboard ranking, thus surpassing Louis Armstrong's record. According to the magazine, it has not been until now since 1960 that Brenda Lee has managed to reach the number one position.

How did Brenda Lee's Christmas hit come about?

“Rockin' around the Christmas tree” was created by Johnny Marksa prominent American composer specializing in Christmas songs.

The singer vividly remembers how that day went. “She had the air conditioning on zero, a Christmas tree in the studio and all the musicians were wearing Santa hats. That was just magical for a 13-year-old girl,” she shared in a recent interview with The Guardian.

Although the song was released during the Christmas season of that same year, it was not initially a great success. It was two years later, in December 1960, when it finally entered Billboard's Hot 100 and reached position number 14.

After 65 years Since the release of this iconic song, Brenda Lee enjoying her resurgence and how it resonates again throughout the world. In a TikTok clip, she expressed, “This is the song that has put me on every generation's radar.”

Last November he celebrated by releasing the official video clip for the singlewhere figures from the country genre such as Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood also appear.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions