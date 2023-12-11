Save almost 167 euros by buying the Crucial P3 Plus 2 TB on Amazon.

The 2TB Crucial P3 Plus is fast, reliable and cheap

If you want to expand the storage capacity of your computer and are looking for a high-capacity PCIe 4.0 SSD that is not very expensive, you are in luck, you can now buy the 2 TB Crucial P3 Plus for much less than the recommended price. It is worth mentioning that this SSD is a bestseller. In fact, it has more than 12,400 reviews on Amazon and a score of 4.7 stars out of 5so it’s a safe bet.

This SSD has a recommended price of 297.65 euros on the Crucial website, but is now reduced to 137.78 euros. However, it can be yours for only 130.99 euros if you buy it on Amazon. It goes without saying that It’s a real bargain. In fact, it is one of the best cheapest 2TB SSD you can buy right nowhence it is an offer that you cannot miss.

Get the Crucial P3 Plus 2 TB SSD for 130.99 euros on Amazon

According to Crucial, the 2TB Crucial P3 Plus is up to 8.9 times faster than a SATA SSD and 43% faster than PCI 3.0 SSDs. This translates into a reading speed of up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,200 MB/s writing. If you install this SSD in your PC, everything will take much less time to load, from the operating system to programs and video games. Regarding the latter, it is worth mentioning that there are titles where it is recommended that our PC have an SSD, for example, Starfield.

In addition, the Crucial P3 Plus has the quality guarantee of Micron, one of the world leaders in flash memory. Its advanced 3D NAND has been designed to offer superior durability and resistance, as well as greater energy efficiency. On the other hand, say that it is compatible with the Crucial Storage Executive software. This management program is for optimizing the drive, downloading the latest firmware, and much more.

Don’t hesitate and get the Crucial P3 Plus 2 TB, you will not regret. It has everything you need to enjoy a smooth and fast experience on your computer. It is not the all-time low price, but it is still a very tempting offer when compared to what other SSDs of the same capacity cost. Now, remember that this is a limited time offer, so can end at any time.

