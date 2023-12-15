Amazon and Neil Gaiman are working on the third season of the series, Good Omens, but some good news often comes with some bad

Many assumed it would happen, in this era of uncertainty in streaming, nothing is official until it is (and even then, they can be canceled over time). But the adaptation starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's work, “Good Omens,” continues. Amazon confirmed that the series will return for one final season, with production expected to begin soon in Scotland. “I am very happy to finally be able to finish the story that Terry and I planned in 1989 and in 2006”Gaiman shared in a statement released today. “Terry was determined that if we made 'Good Omens' for television, we could take the story to the end.

The first season was about avoiding Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the End of the World. The second season was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less cheerfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.. Now, in the third season, we will return to the end of the world. Plans for Armageddon are failing. Only Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Martin Sheen) working together can hope to correct it. And they are not talking.”

Neil Gaiman Sets Ground Rule About Plot Details

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes officially over and productions resuming, Gaiman has already told fans that he will begin work on the third chapter of Good Omens. Of course, when fans know the writing is underway, they know what's next: even with the best of intentions, they start offering “notes” in the form of “wish lists” of what they want or don't want to see. So Gaiman thought it would be a good time to remind everyone how he handled the second season, and how it's going to be the same approach this time around.

“Remember how I told you the plot of Season 2 before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their head.)” Gaiman wrote in his Tumblr post about how things are going to work going forward. “That's how it is. I did not do it. I spent several years saying 'wait and see'. And you waited, and you saw. I'm not going to reveal any Season 3 plot, either. So there's really no point in asking me to do things or telling me what they want or don't want to happen. I am not going to do it”.

Neil Gaiman will return to writing after The Sandman 2, Good Omens 3

During a Times interview/profile, Gaiman made it clear that he is looking forward to returning to writing after finishing his responsibilities. “I've realized how much I don't like being a showrunner. I love inventing things. I love writing them. I love people. I love being on set, and I love casting and writing. I don't like the human resources department. I don't like budgets. I don't like dealing with a new group of executives who have their own problems with things. I don’t like that place where art and commerce meet and collide,” Gaiman shared, offering an honest view of where he sees his career going in the coming years.

After the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says that “I would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of ​​retiring. “To go back to being a guy who writes books, poems and things.”

The Good Omens 3 confirmation by Amazon marks an exciting moment for fans of the series. Neil Gaimanthe mastermind behind the creation, is preparing to dive into writing this final season, promising a fascinating adventure with David Tennant y Michael Sheen reprising their iconic roles. Despite the challenges and pressures inherent in the creative process, especially at the intersection of art and commerce, Gaiman remains steadfast in his approach of not revealing advance plot details, keeping viewers expectant and engaged.

His honesty about the challenges of television production and his longing to return to pure writing highlight his dedication and love for the narrative art.. With the end of Good Omens on the horizon, there is a mix of excitement and anticipation for what this final season will bring to the already rich and beloved series.