Created by Neil Gaiman, season 3 of Good Omens is coming soon to the Prime Video catalog, which marks the end of the adventures starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Within the series of Prime Video, without a doubt among the most popular is Good Omens, the production based on the work of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett made by Gaiman himself for the streaming platform.

Starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the plot of Good Omens begins with Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and a demon who decide to join forces to go in search of the Antichrist and prevent the world from reaching its imminent apocalypse.

The series became a success, so the platform did not hesitate to give the green light to season 2, whose plot follows Aziraphale and Crowley leading a quiet life on Earth without any ties now that they managed to resolve the chaos. of the Antichrist.

However, his peace is disturbed when A forgetful archangel Gabriel suddenly appears at the door of Aziraphale's bookstore without being aware of how he got there.which causes our protagonists to become involved in a new and dangerous adventure.

Good Omens prepares for its final season on Prime Video

As they say, there are no two without three and, although there has been talk of a new season for some time, it has not been until now that Prime Video has confirmed the development of season 3 of Good Omenswhich will be the definitive end of the series.

Although hardly anything is known about this new plot, it has been confirmed that it will reflect the original plan that Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett had for the sequel to the Good Omens novel, whose adaptation will bring back Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

“I'm very happy to finally be able to finish the story that Terry and I hatched in 1989 and 2006. Terry was determined that if we did Good Omens for television, we could take the story to the end.

The first season was about avoiding Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the end of the world. The second season was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended with less joy than a certain angel and demon would have expected.

Now, In the third season, we will once again deal with the end of the world. Plans for Armageddon go wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to fix it. And they're not talking,” Gaiman declares (via Variety).

The final season of Good Omens coming soon to the Prime Video catalog. How do you think one of the most successful series on the platform will conclude? Tell us your theory in our comments section.