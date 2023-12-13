Disney+ is one of the streaming platforms most used by users. 2024 will begin with great news for them, as the company will add all Star+ material to its content, such as ESPN, “The Simpsons” and countless productions from 20th Century Studios.

This will occur in the second quarter of 2024.”The integration will allow the unmatched strength of our content to be available in a single application, providing an improved and superior experienceand simplified access to subscribers, on whom we always focus,” commented the president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

With the addition of Star+, now on Disney+, subscribers will be able to find the general entertainment offering (including Searchlight, 20th Century Studios and FX titles), live events and ESPN offer, the most respected and recognized brand for sports fans in the region; in addition to series, films and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and original productions created entirely in Latin America.

They do not make themselves known still the price of the new offerso for now we are waiting for additional details.

