The Lada Niva, an absolute cult car in Western Europe, affordable daily transport in Russia. Although the compact SUV saw the light of day back in 1977, parent company AvtoVAZ continues to roll out updates for the now very elderly boy. The recent “facelift” comes with some exotic features.

Hey, back ESP

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions from Europe, Russia’s entire auto industry was in the doldrums. Not least because suppliers stopped, well, delivering. As a result, Russian cars suddenly had to be sold with items such as ABS, ESP and even air conditioning and airbags.

However, AvtoVAZ now appears to have found new suppliers, meaning that the refreshed Lada Niva can immediately be ordered back with ABS and ESP. The fun doesn’t stop there for the Russian buyer, because after the update the Niva comes with an engine that now meets the Euro 5 standard (just before we start Euro 6 in Europe), a fully illuminated instrument cluster, cruise control and a trip meter. Step aside Rolls-Royce!

The downside of the update? AvtoVAZ now asks at least 9,300 euros for Lada Niva, a price increase of no less than 958 euros.