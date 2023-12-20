Orhan and Sengül have finally said yes again in an unforgettable wedding surrounded by their family and friends. Gönül was unable to prevent it even though he did not hesitate to ruin the Erens' aunt's wedding dress.

While the happy wedding is being celebrated, Gönül cannot help but see photos and videos on social media and his anger and jealousy increase to the point that he shows up, out of his mind and with several too many drinks, at the wedding. of his ex.

The woman makes a fuss, exposing everyone, and especially her daughter, while she screams why no one has invited her to the celebration.

Sengül tells her that she has already ruined the banquet and to get out of there, but she throws the plates off a table while shouting that she hates them both.

The Eren's aunt feels sorry for her, despite everything, and tells Orhan that Gönül cannot drive away from there in that state, but she is not willing to give in.

While Afra apologizes on behalf of her mother, the businesswoman angrily takes the car and, without realizing it… runs over her own daughter! Afra collapses to the ground while Gönül is shocked: “It was me,” she says over and over again. Will Afra be okay? Will she be saved?

