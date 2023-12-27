Gönül has hit rock bottom. The accident in which she almost lost her daughter through her fault has been the trigger for Orhan's ex to have opened her eyes and decided to put a stop to it so as not to do more damage.

The woman tells her daughter her idea of ​​leaving Istanbul and returning to Germany, something Afra does not agree with since she has just started a relationship with Oğulcan and does not want to separate from him.

Before leaving, Gönül has one last thing to do: the Eren house. Orhan's ex shows up at Sengül's house since he can't leave town without fixing things with her.

Gönül thanks her for not separating from her daughter when she was in the hospital after the accident and asks her to forgive him for everything that happened between them: “I know I hurt you a lot. Very sorry”.

Furthermore, Afra's mother gives her her restaurant as an apology and Sengül and her embrace in a beautiful goodbye hug.

“If Orhan hadn't happened, we would have been good friends,” Sengül tells her, very surprised with the gift he has just given her. Great moment! It's good that they made peace!

