Gönül is not having his best moment. When he believed that he had recovered Orhan after blackmailing him by telling him who had scammed Sengül, everything has changed from one moment to the next.

Orhan has left home, leaving Gönül devastated and jealous. Furthermore, Sengül has told her that she is going to marry Orhan again, which has further unleashed her unhealthy jealousy.

Afra tells her mother that she believes she has been unfair to Orhan and his family and all hell breaks loose. “Do you think someone would do that if they were right in the head?” The young woman says to her mother and then Gönül makes a drastic decision: “Leave this house, traitor.”

Afra tells her mother where she is going, but Gönül is not able to calm down and yells at him to leave because she wants to be alone. What will happen now? Where will Afra go?