There is a concept that has captivated the minds of mathematicians, artists, philosophers and scientists throughout the centuries, it is the golden ratio.

This mathematical figure not only manifests itself in nature, but also leaves its distinctive mark on art and architecture, becoming an element that has aroused the curiosity and admiration of generations.

It should be noted that over the centuries it has been called many things, such as the golden number, the phi number, the golden section, the golden measure or even the number of God.

However, beyond its name that can confuse more than one, its real meaning is nothing more than a simple geometric proportion.

The golden ratio

The golden ratio is a mathematical relationship which occurs when the proportion of two segments of a line is equal to the proportion of the longest segment to the shortest segment.

Numerically, it is approximately 1.618033988, an irrational number that cannot be expressed as the fraction of two whole numbers. However, it can be approximated to several decimal places.

And to understand how it really works, you have to take a look at the Fibonacci sequence, which is the mathematical sequence infinite in which each number is the sum of the two previous ones.

It starts with 0 and 1, and the sequence continues as follows: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, and so on. To understand it better, it is presented as follows:

0+1=1 1+1=2 1+2=3 2+3=5 5+3=8 8+5=13

The connection between the Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio is amazing. As the sequence progresses, the ratio between two consecutive terms approaches the golden ratio, which is approximately 1.618033988.

It is important to mention that the golden number It is found in nature in a wide variety of forms. For example, it can be observed in the distribution of flower petals, in the shape of seashells, as well as in the arrangement of tree branches.

But not only nature is influenced; Logo design also uses this relationship to achieve an aesthetic and visually appealing balance. The Apple brand logo is based on the golden ratio.

The bitten apple is divided into two parts, so that the ratio between the larger and smaller parts is equal to the ratio between the whole and the larger part.

For its part, art, as well as architecture, takes advantage of this divine figure for the distribution of space and giving a better shape to the elements.

Another example of the use of the golden ratio in art is Athens Parthenon. The proportions of the temple are based on this number, giving it a sense of balance and harmony.

Of course, the pyramid of Giza is also an example of this, since the height of the monument divided by half of the base is approximately equal to the golden ratio, which is surprising.

da Vinci's obsession with the golden ratio

Leonardo da Vinci was obsessed with the golden ratio, due to the fact that he considered it a perfect figure, which represented beauty and harmony. The artist believed that this mathematical proportion was the key to creating works of art that were beautiful and balanced.

Therefore, he used the concept in many of his works, such as the Mona Lisa, The Vitruvian Man and the Last Supper.

Da Vinci came to the conclusion that this geometric figure was divine and that it was hidden in all things in nature. For this reason he considered it a sacred element.

As a last resort, The golden ratio is not just an abstract idea, it manifests itself in everything around us. Notice how the petals of a flower or the spiral of a sunflower follow the mathematical pattern of this concept.