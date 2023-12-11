The Golden Globes, one of the most important and prestigious awards in the film industry, have revealed their candidates who will compete in the 2024 awards ceremony. The ceremony will be held on January 7, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The 81st edition will have the leading role in summer hits such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”, with 9 and 8 categories each, but also with the relevant presence of films such as “Killers of the Flower Moon”, by Martin Scorsese, and “Poor Things”, by the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos.

In the television field, public favorites, such as “The Bear” and “Succession”, They also lead the nominationsso nothing is assured yet, and a close competition is expected.

These are the nominees of the Golden Globes 2024 in the main categories:

Best drama film

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

‘Maestro’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Past Lives’

‘The Zone of Interest’

Best Musical Comedy Film

‘Air’

‘American Fiction’

‘Barbie’

‘The Holdovers’

‘May December’

‘Poor Things’

Best foreign language film

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ – France ‘The Snow Society’ – Spain ‘Fallen Leaves’ – Finland ‘Io Capitano’ – Italy ‘Past Lives’ – United States (in Korean) ‘The Zone of Interest’ – United Kingdom and USA (in Polish)

Best actress in a drama film

Annette Bening (‘Nyad’)

Lily Gladstone (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)

Sandra Huller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’)

Greta Lee (‘Past Lives’)

Carey Mulligan (‘Maestro’)

Cailee Spaeny (‘Priscilla’)

Best actor in a drama film

Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’)

Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)

Colman Domingo (‘Rustin’)

Barry Kheogan (Saltburn’)

Cillian Murphy (‘Oppenheimer’)

Andrew Scott (‘All of us Strangers’)

Best actress in a comedy or musical film

Fantasia Barrino (‘The Color Purple’)

Jennifer Lawrence (‘No Hard Feelings’)

Natalie Portman (‘May December’)

Alma Poysti (‘Fallen Leaves’)

Margot Robbie (‘Barbie’)

Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’)

Best actor in a comedy or musical film

Nicolas Cage (‘Dream Scenario’)

Timothée Chalamet (‘Wonka’)

Matt Damon (‘Air’)

Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’)

Joaquin Phoenix (‘Beau is Afraid’)

Jeffrey Wright (‘American Fiction’)

best director

Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’)

Greta Gerwig (‘Barbie’)

Yorgos Lanthimos (‘Poor Things’)

Christopher Nolan (‘Oppenheimer’)

Martin Scorsese (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)

Celine Song (‘Past Lives’)

Best drama series

‘1923’

‘The Crown’

‘The Diplomat’

‘The Last of Us’

‘The Morning Show’

‘Succession’

Best Comedy or Musical Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

Best limited series

‘All the Light We Cannot See’

‘Beef’

‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

‘Fargo’

‘Fellow Travelers’

‘Lessons in Chemistry’.

