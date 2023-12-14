Review of Golda, the biopic of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir focused on her management of the Yom Kippur War against Egypt and Syria. Premieres December 15.

Golda It begins in its credits with a quick review of the events that led to the Yom Kippur War of October 6, 1973, beginning, evidently, with Israel's declaration of independence.

The film wants to be the portrait of Golda Meir in the toughest moments of his administration, when he had to face the coordinated attack by Egypt and Syria between October 6 and 25, 1973. The objective of the coalition was to recover the Sinai and the Golan Heights, in addition to reopening the Suez Canal although Israel's military superiority was imposed with the help of Kissinger.

The theme of the film could not be more topical if we take into account the current situation in Gaza, but it has no intention of opening an ideological debate or even questioning the management of the conflict. It is dense, slow and simple like the cigarette smoke that the protagonist consumes at all hours.

It is a flat, repetitive and hagiographic narrative that alarmingly whitens the figure of the woman who was called “the iron lady of the Middle East.”. Whoever stays with what she is going to see on screen is going to think that she was a fragile, adorable old woman obsessed with human loss.

But the script always moves in the realm of the ethereal: you see tanks, you see coffins, you hear the screams of the soldiers on the front but The war as such is not shown, not a single mention of the Nakba nor are the details of the decisions taken to try to redirect the situation shown.. In many ways it is a very inhuman film.

It is a missed opportunity to analyze a historical moment that marked a before and after and to show the chiaroscuro of a key political figure for the recognition of the State of Israel.

The only thing that is underlined ad nauseam is that Meir was a chain smoker (it is said that she consumed up to 70 cigarettes a day). For the rest we are facing a leaden office film that doesn't even scratch the surface of the issues it wants to address and that suffocates in its own pretensions to be transcendent without ever being exciting or having energy.

Helen Mirren does a good job, although it won't be because Golda so it will be remembered. Her characterization: hairstyle, facial prosthesis, way of moving and speaking, is accurate but the script does not do her justice or allow her to have moments in which to shine. And she is the one who sustains the film, the secondary characters do not contribute much nor do they have a development that makes them interesting.

In short, Golda It is a very unconvincing and decidedly boring film. Its 100 minutes of footage become insufferable and indoctrinating in a very unsubtle way, leaving evidence that As a story, it is more of a pamphlet taken with tweezers than a reflective work that appeals to the viewer's intellect..

Even his visual metaphors, which have aesthetic validity, are rudimentary and are handled too much, losing impact.

Neither the form nor the substance: neither as a war drama nor as a historical recreation nor as a biographical story that highlights the legacy and shows the different aspects of its protagonist: Golda It does not move and you can see its seams from afar, but perhaps its greatest sin is wasting the talent of those involved in the production in addition to being more inopportune than a fanfare at a funeral.

VALUATION:

Despite touching on a topic as delicate, relevant and pertinent as the Arab-Israeli conflict, the film neither manages to create a precise portrait of Golda Meir nor delve into its plot base, limiting itself to consolidating itself as a political pamphlet of little interest.

THE BEST:

Helen Mirren's physical transformation and some visual metaphor related to tobacco smoke and bombs from the front.

WORST:

It is a very partial, boring and repetitive film.