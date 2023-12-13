The match against Braga is decisive not only from a competitive point of view. All the money at stake with qualification

by our correspondent Vincenzo D'Angelo

12 December 2023 (change at 08:14) – Naples

It could have been an irrelevant match, it became the watershed of a season. Napoli-Braga is worth a lot and not only on a sporting level: the Maradona taboo needs to be dispelled, where Napoli has not yet won in Europe this year and where the Italian team has not celebrated since September, in the 4-1 against 'Udinese. But above all we need to find a smile and confidence again, to relaunch ambitions in Italy and Europe. Suddenly, the match against the Portuguese turned into a treasure for Aurelio De Laurentiis, for over ten million reasons. Meanwhile, passage to the Champions League round of 16 would guarantee the Italian club 9.6 million euros: a draw – but Napoli could even be fine with losing with just one goal thanks to the better overall goal difference – would bring another 900 into Napoli's coffers thousand euros, while the victory would be worth another 2.8 million. In short, all things considered, tonight's match against Braga is worth a check of 12.4 million, which, imagining a noble round of 16 match and the consequent probable sell-out, would bring the jackpot to around 15 million.

minimum target

—

Meanwhile, this evening, Mazzarri will make his return to Naples in the Champions League twelve years after his last bench: it was 22 November 2011, Napoli overcame the favorite City, then going on to secure qualification at Villarreal. In the round of 16, however, Mazzarri missed the first leg against Chelsea due to suspension: it ended 3-1 for Napoli in one of the first unforgettable Champions League nights of the ADL era. At the time the Azzurri were a Cinderella of the competition, a fourth tier team. This year, for the first time, Napoli has been placed in the first tier and wants to defend this new European status, achieving the minimum objective set, i.e. the round of 16. Here, after the last disappointing match in Fuorigrotta, with the draw against Union Berlin who were coming off thirteen consecutive defeats which effectively dealt another heavy blow to Garcia's already shaky bench, De Laurentiis asks Mazzarri and his players – to to which he promised a prize if he progressed to the next round – the maximum result, to be able to look to the future with confidence.

between dream and reality

—

And to think that during the championship celebration the president had even announced winning the Champions League as Napoli's future goal under Spalletti. Today Luciano is no longer here, many things have changed, but not the international status: Napoli is the only Italian club present in Europe for fourteen consecutive years. A pride for De Laurentiis, who now expects a change of gear from him. The president dreams of establishing himself in the continental Top 8, repeating last year's progress. But he needs to take one step at a time and start winning again tonight. In or out, all in one night.

