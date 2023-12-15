The CD Projekt RED platform expands its free game promotion to celebrate the arrival of winter offers to the digital store.

Las Christmas dates They are perfect for enjoying new proposals in the world of video games and that is something that digital platforms for PC titles are very clear about. Epic Games Store has already started its special promotion through which it will give away 17 games to its users, while GOG has also started its winter offers by giving away a title. However, What was not expected is that the deadline would be significantly extended to obtain it..

And the thing is that, initially, the promotion to obtain Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager for free through GOG ended today. However, a message now appears on the game page on the CD Projekt RED platform stating that It can be obtained for free until next January 5, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Remember that, once you claim it, will be yours forever and you can enjoy it from your GOG title library whenever you want.

Descarga Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager GRATIS en GOG

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, free on GOG until January 5, 2024

Legend of Keepers is the perfect combination between a dungeon management game and a roguelite. Dunmorras SA has hired you to run its facilities and your job consists of only one thing: protect them at all costs! Each game will be different, but players will keep some of their bonuses permanently. We have mentioned that the game is a combination between roguelite and dungeon management. How did we get the mix to work? Trying everything over and over again until you get the perfect balance between management and dungeon phases.

Therefore, do not hesitate to get Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager completely free through GOG before next January 5, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), at which time it will no longer be available in said format and will return to its usual price.

