Up to 6,000 discounts are complemented by five limited gifts in the CD Projekt store.

Offers and gifts on GOG to celebrate the arrival of Christmas

The computer game sales platform GOG has started its winter sales offering up to 6,000 deals. “You can hear the cheerful voice of the anthropomorphic reindeer as you walk next to the open standards. It may be cold outside, but hopefully those special offers will warm you up,” they anticipate on the offers page.

Winter offers will be available with discounts of up to 90% until January 4, 2024. The CD Projekt store includes offers on games of all kinds, highlighting the following prices:

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete for €2.29Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for €13.50 Mirror's Edge for €1.89Yakuza Complete Series for €27.99Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition for 3 €.69 Heroes of Might and Magic 5: Bundle for €4.59 Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 for €1.39 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for €12.56 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for €8.00 €Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for €25.05

GOG will give away five games during winter sales

The store has also anticipated that it will make five completely free games for a limited time, although whoever accesses them can make them theirs forever. In this way, it is now possible to download Legend of Keepers for free until December 15.

The title promises to be perfect combination between dungeon management game and roguelite. “Dazmorras SA has hired you to run its facilities and your job only consists of one thing: protect them at all costs!” reads his description.

Each game is different, although players will keep some of their bonuses permanently to make it more fun to crush heroes and protect company treasures while hiring monsters, managing employees, and managing trap reserves. That said, remember that you can also download this week's free game from the Epic Games Store.

