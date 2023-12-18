Up to five free games will be delivered on the platform until January 5, 2024.

GOG gives away new games during winter sales

The computer game sales platform GOG It started its winter sales last week offering up to 6,000 offers, although players were also called to frequently visit the store by including up to five Christmas gifts. In this way, after offering a first free game, now the second installment has been released of this very attractive campaign to celebrate the holidays.

Any GOG user can access the store to download Lost Ruins free, a title that will be available at zero cost until next January 5. The title is a 2D side-scrolling survival action game, starring a young woman who has woken up in a strange and strange place without any memories of her.

The player must explore a dark and dangerous world, fight horrible monsters and overthrow incredible bosses throughout an adventure in which the young woman is surrounded by horrible bloodthirsty monsters until she is rescued by a mysterious magician, Beatrice. Thanks to her, a dangerous journey begins to find answers and unlock the secrets of the Lost Ruins.

GOG continues to celebrate its winter offers

While new free games are being awarded, the winter offers on GOG are available with discounts of up to 90% until January 4, 2024. The CD Projekt store includes offers on games of all kinds, highlighting the following prices:

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete for €2.29Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for €13.50 Mirror's Edge for €1.89Yakuza Complete Series for €27.99Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition for 3 €.69 Heroes of Might and Magic 5: Bundle for €4.59 Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 for €1.39 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for €12.56 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for €8.00 €Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for €25.05

