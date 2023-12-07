GOG starts Christmas early by allowing you to get one of the video games in its catalog completely free and forever.

Join the conversation

PC gamers are in luck, despite the fact that they have recently received the bad news that GTA VI will take longer to arrive than on consoles. However, digital platforms follow this common and demanded dynamic of offer free games for all its users, so that those who access Steam at this time can get a title at no cost. Additionally, the Epic Games Store updates its weekly games today, so GOG did not want to be left behind.

In this way, if you have an account in CD Projekt RED’s digital storeyou can now get a completely free copy of Devil’s Kiss, the new title that is being offered for a limited time on GOG. For now no type of date is indicated for its completionbut they usually last for 72 hours, so you better claim it as soon as possible. As you well know, once you download it it will join your library forever of titles for you to enjoy whenever you want.

Download Devil’s Kiss for FREE on GOG

Devil’s Kiss, the new free GOG game for a limited time

Discover how it all began in this engaging and highly charged visual novel prelude to “Lair of the Clockwork God”. Join heroes Dan and Ben as they navigate a difficult first day of school filled with flirting, demons, and all kinds of compromising personal information. Dan arrives at the doors of the Great School with a twinkle in his eye and the intention of Make friends with the most influential video game archetype of the mid-nineties, and begin your career as a useless teammate.. Hang out with the epitome of point-and-click, RPG and shooter adventure games, and get carried away by a mysterious conspiracy that spans the entire globe!

Download Devil’s Kiss for FREE on GOG

Therefore, Don’t miss the opportunity that GOG is offering you right now and get Devil’s Kiss completely free before it is too late, since at this time there is no date indicated for the end of the promotion.

Join the conversation